Australian Open 2023: Start date, schedule, players, draw date
The world's top tennis players gather in Melbourne later this month for the Australian Open. Spain's Rafael Nadal is the defending men's champion and will be chasing a record-extending 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title, but Australian Ashleigh Barty will not be defending her women's singles champion following her shock retirement from the sport last year.
Fritz and Keys get the job done, USA through to United Cup final
The US completed a clean sweep against Poland in the semi-finals of the first ever United Cup. After the victories of Jessica Pegula, who made the world No 1 Iga Swiatek cry, and Frances Tiafoe on Friday, Taylor Fritz put an end to the suspense on Saturday by defeating Hubert Hurkacz in two tiebreaks, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).
“Helpless” Swiatek in tears as USA take 2-0 lead over Poland in United Cup
Sometimes it’s easy to forget that Iga Swiatek is human, given her achievements over the past year. But on Friday at the United Cup in Brisbane, the world No 1, who won two Grand Slams and six other events in 2022, suffered one of her heaviest defeats on Tour as Poland fell 2-0 down to the United States in the semi-finals.
Tennis-Swiatek in tears after defeat to Pegula as U.S. lead in United Cup semis
SYDNEY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - World number one Iga Swiatek broke down in tears after a 6-2 6-2 defeat to Jessica Pegula, who gave the United States the perfect start to their United Cup semi-final against Poland in the opening singles rubber on Friday before Frances Tiafoe doubled their advantage.
Mardy Fish out as US Davis Cup captain before next matches
Mardy Fish is out as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after the U.S. Tennis Association said Friday that the two sides “mutually agreed to move in a new direction.” The USTA announced the change as part of a news release that began by listing the members of the American roster for a qualifying matchup at Uzbekistan on Feb. 3-4. Those players are doubles specialist Rajeev Ram, Tommy Paul, Jenson Brooksby, Mackenzie McDonald and Austin Krajicek. Ram was notably left off the squad by Fish for the Davis Cup Finals in November. That was shortly after the 38-year-old Ram reached the No. 1 ranking in men’s doubles for the first time on the heels of winning a second consecutive U.S. Open doubles championship for his third Grand Slam trophy overall. Fish, a former professional player who had been the U.S. captain since 2019, and Davis Cup coach Bob Bryan were fined $10,000 apiece in November by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for promoting a gambling operator via social media.
US Open champ Ash Barty announces she’s pregnant, a year after retirement
From tennis champion to expectant mother in under a year. Former world number one and four-time grand slam champion Ash Barty announced on Friday she is expecting her first child with husband Garry Kissick. “2023 set to be the best year yet. We are so excited for our new adventure,” the Australian native said. “Origi already the protective big sister” Barty used her adorable border collie Origi to help reveal the news to her 516K Instagram followers. The 26-year-old shocked the tennis community when she announced her retirement last March — two months removed from winning the Australian Open. Kissick, 32, made...
Tennis-Retired Australian Open champion Barty announces pregnancy
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Retired Australian Open champion Ash Barty said on Friday she is pregnant with her first child, 12 months on from her triumph at the Melbourne Park major. Three-times Grand Slam champion Barty, who married longtime partner Garry Kissick last year, said in an Instagram post that 2023 was "set to be the biggest year yet" with a picture of her dog alongside a pair of baby shoes.
Venus Williams forced to withdraw from Australian Open
There will be no 22nd Australian Open for Venus Williams - this year at least.
World number one Carlos Alcaraz ruled out of Australian Open because of injury
World number one Carlos Alcaraz will miss the Australian Open because of a leg injury.The 19-year-old Spaniard, who won his maiden grand slam title at the US Open in September, revealed he suffered a muscle injury in his right leg during pre-season training.Writing on social media Alcaraz said: “It’s time to deal with another blow. When I was at my best in pre-season, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training.“I’d worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won’t be able to play the Care A2+ Kooyong (warm-up event)...
Former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty announces pregnancy
January 6 - Former World No. 1 tennis player Ashleigh Barty announced on social media that she is pregnant. Barty shared her news by posting a photo on Instagram that featured baby shoes with one of her dogs.
Djokovic Downs Shapovalov, Sets Medvedev Showdown In Adelaide
Novak Djokovic came through some staunch resistance from Denis Shapovalov on Friday at the Adelaide International 1, where the top-seeded Serbian pulled away to a 6-3, 6-4 quarter-final victory at the ATP 250 event. An entertaining one-hour, 55-minute matchup provided rich entertainment for a vocal Adelaide crowd, which was treated...
After 3-Year Wait, ATP Tour Returns To Auckland
For two years, the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted New Zealand. With international borders closed, the opportunity for the country to host major sporting events, including the ASB Classic, was taken away. However, good news arrived in July last year when the borders reopened to all visitors, sparking ‘go time’ for ASB...
Rublev Learns Adelaide 2 Path
Andrey Rublev will aim to bounce back from a disappointing first-round exit at the Adelaide International 1 when he headlines the draw at the Adelaide International 2 this week. The World No. 8, who is the top seed at the ATP 250 event, will face an Australian wild card in his opening match, with the winner of Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alexei Popyrin taking on the 12-time tour-level titlist.
'The Guys Are So Salty!' Inside Team USA's Escape Room Shenanigans
All was well for Team United States on Friday in Sydney, where the Americans cruised to a 2-0 lead in the United Cup Final Four against Team Poland. It was impossible to tell that there was a controversy of sorts within the group on Thursday. “We did another escape room....
After Tsitsipas Heroics, Bronzetti Sends Italy To United Cup Final
Lucia Bronzetti clinched Italy's place in the United Cup final in style with a 78-minute 6-2, 6-3 victory over Valentini Grammatikopoulou. Italy led Greece 2-0 overnight, but Stefanos Tsitsipas clawed one point back by defeating Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4 in the third match of the tie. "It was not...
Fritz Clinches Inaugural United Cup For United States
The inaugural United Cup trophy belongs to the United States. Taylor Fritz clinched the title for his country on Sunday evening when he defeated Matteo Berrettini 7-6(4), 7-6 (6) in a nail-biting duel between two of the biggest hitters on the ATP Tour. Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe each earned a point for the Americans earlier in the day, giving their country an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Italy.
United Cup Final Preview: Team USA, Italy Square Off For Inaugural Title
In the course of 11 drama-filled days at the United Cup, across three Australian cities, 18 teams have been reduced to just two: the third-seeded United States and fifth seeds Italy. Sunday’s final takes place at 1 p.m. local time (9 p.m. ET) in Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena.
Sealed With A Selfie: Why Team USA Won The United Cup
Escape rooms, mixed practices, head butts and more... Team USA has a blast en route to victory at the United Cup. “I feel like I'm at home with my eight kids. This is like the Brady Bunch,” said Team USA captain David Witt as he sat alongside his triumphant players in their United Cup post-final media conference.
