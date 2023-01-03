Read full article on original website
Country-style meat pies (empanadas)
Country-style meat pies (empanadas)/Photo byGin Lee. Country-style meat pies (empanadas) Whether you call them meat pies (American), empanadas (Latin/Spanish), or pastelillos (Latin/Spanish), they can be filled with just about anything.
‘Magic mushroom’ gets high praise from Le Bernardin chef Eric Ripert
A “magic mushroom” is taking a wide-range of diners — from Manhattan’s famed Le Bernardin to astronauts in outer space — on a wild trip. Known as Fy, rhymes with sci-fi, the funky fungi are a protein formed from a microbe found by a NASA-funded geo-microbiologist in the acid hot springs of Yellowstone National Park. Astronauts are now studying these fungi in space as a food source during long missions. Back on Earth, Chef Eric Ripert has been using Fy in several dishes at Le Bernardin, the seafood sanctuary named 2023’s top restaurant in the US and second best restaurant in the...
Recipe | Creamy Mushroom Pasta
Family Features - Memories made and recipes shared are the trademarks of a successful holiday gathering, and this year, you can host your way to a practically perfect party with delicious dishes that resonate with the flavors of the season. If you and your family enjoy mushrooms dishes or you...
10 best cookbooks for serving up culinary delights, from Mediterranean cuisine to vegan favourites
Whether you’re a cheese fancier, vegan-curious, accomplished baker in need of a challenge, or just after recipes that will breathe new life into your repertoire, there’s a cookbook for you. The breadth and quality of cookbooks published in 2022 was impressive, even if cookbook sales have tailed off somewhat since Covid.Philip Stone, media manager at Nielsen BookData, says: “Overall, sales of cookbooks in the UK in 2022 are down six per cent versus pre-pandemic levels [compared with 2019, year-to-date]. However, we’re entering the key period for cookbook sales, so all that could change by the end of the year.” According...
Wellington Daily News
Mike’s Recipe of the Week
Named one of the “Top 10 Cooks in America” by Food Network’s “All Star Academy”, Mike’s old-fashioned comfort foods and distinctive recipes speak to his authentic enthusiasm and love for culinary adventure. Easy peach cobbler cupcakes. Ingredients:. 1 box butter cake mix 3 c...
How to Cook Lamb Like a Chef
Learn how to roast, sear, braise, and grill lamb for holiday meals or summer barbecues.
Recipe: Chef Tonya Mays' chocolate chip pecan pie
There’s no better way to kick off the holiday season than with Chef Tonya Mays' dish. Happy cooking.
Delicious Vegetarian Lasagna Recipe
The post Delicious Vegetarian Lasagna Recipe appeared first on Seniors Guide.
New Orleans Legend Chef Emeril Lagasse's Most Popular Recipe
Emeril Lagasse has done it all and is as vibrant as everPhoto byJosh Brasted at joshbrasted.com. Emeril Lagasse has done it all. He has done several television shows, cooked in front of live audiences, written books, and even sold his cookware. Out of all of the great dishes that he's shared, there is one that everyone clamors for which will be shared below.
Recipe: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits
Pictured: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits by Rosie Mayes |Photo byMichael Kartes. Everybody likes the Cheddar Bay Biscuits from Red Lobster, but I always found them very salty. So I decided to put my own spin on them. In this recipe, you really get that wonderful fresh biscuit flavor without all the salt, and the cheese and bacon really come through to give you a tastier biscuit in my opinion. In addition to cheddar, I use Colby Jack and smoked Gouda. The bacon adds this savory, smoky flavor that makes these biscuits perfect with seafood; for breakfast with eggs, grits, or ham; or just on their own.
Chef Huda makes her signature soulful soup on 'GMA3'
Chef Huda of Chef Huda's Kitchen drops by "GMA3" to share a delicious recipe for her signature soulful soup.
thespruceeats.com
Cream Puffs
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Did cream puffs originate in France or Italy? The answer is both!. A (Very) Brief History of the Cream Puff. The cream puff was first brought over to France in the 1500s...
