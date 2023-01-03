Read full article on original website
Governor Parson's Schedule for January 7 - 13 , 2023
On Monday, January 9, Governor Parson will attend the swearing in ceremony of State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick as Missouri's 39th State Auditor. On Tuesday, January 10, Governor Parson will host House and Senate leadership in his office for a series of meetings. Later in the evening, he will speak at the Missouri Forest Association Winter Meeting at the Courtyard by Marriott in Jefferson City.
Governor Parson Fills Three County Office Vacancies, Appoints New Division of Personnel Director
Jefferson City — Today, Governor Mike Parson announced appointments to fill three county office vacancies as well as new Office of Administration Division of Personnel Director. Alyssa Bish, of Columbia, was appointed as the Office of Administration Division of Personnel Director. Ms. Bish has served as Director of Strategy...
Department of Natural Resources updates Missouri Drought Mitigation and Response Plan
Draft plan is open for public review and comment Jan. 9-Feb. 7. JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JAN. 6, 2023 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is developing an updated drought mitigation and response plan that will help guide future statewide, multi-entity drought response efforts. The plan is designed to aid government officials, water users and water suppliers in planning and responding to droughts in Missouri. The current plan has been in use since 2002.
MDC invites public to Jan. 14 reloading clinic at Andy Dalton Range
Body ASH GROVE, Mo. – Reloading ammunition can be an enjoyable hobby and it’s a way for hunters and sport shooters to customize ammunition and get good shells. People can learn more about this popular pastime at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free program “Reloading Basics: Metallic and Shotshell” on Jan. 14 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. At this workshop, Dalton Range Manager Mike Brooks will cover the basics of reloading rifle, pistol and shotgun shell ammunition. People can register for this program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/189447.
