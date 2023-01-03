Body ASH GROVE, Mo. – Reloading ammunition can be an enjoyable hobby and it’s a way for hunters and sport shooters to customize ammunition and get good shells. People can learn more about this popular pastime at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free program “Reloading Basics: Metallic and Shotshell” on Jan. 14 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. At this workshop, Dalton Range Manager Mike Brooks will cover the basics of reloading rifle, pistol and shotgun shell ammunition. People can register for this program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/189447.

ASH GROVE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO