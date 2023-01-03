ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Renner Critically Injured in Snowplow Accident: Everything to Know

A scary start to the year. Jeremy Renner was hospitalized on New Year's Day after sustaining injuries while plowing snow in Nevada.

The Mayor of Kingstown star, 51, was airlifted to the intensive care unit on Sunday, January 1, after "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" while driving a snowplow. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a “traumatic injury” involving the Marvel actor in the area of Mount Rose Highway in Reno. The Sheriff's Office noted that the California native was the only person involved in the incident.

The Hurt Locker star has lived in the Reno area for nearly a decade, telling the Reno Gazette Journal in December 2019 that he now considers himself a Renoite though he was born and raised in California. "In a big city, it's hard to find community and even know your neighbors in a big city, but with Reno, I find I know quite a few people here," the Oscar nominee explained at the time. "It's just big enough, and it's just small enough for me, and I love it."

Renner has shared several updates about heavy snowfall over the past couple of months, posting photos via social media. "Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke," the Hawkeye alum tweeted in December 2022 alongside a photo of a vehicle completely buried in snow. "#WinterWonderland."

Days before the accident, Renner posted an Instagram Story where he revealed that he was making a hill for his family to sled on over the holidays. "Nearly done with sledding hill for the kids," he wrote, adding red heart emojis. The Wind River actor shares daughter Ava Berlin , 9, with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco . The duo called it quits in 2014.

Over the weekend, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the areas surrounding Reno as well one for the Lake Tahoe Basin. According to the city's Weather Service, the Tahoe Basin received between 20 and 24 inches of snow on Saturday, December 31, and Sunday.

One day after the accident, a rep for Renner said that the actor underwent surgery on Monday, January 3, adding that he was returned to the ICU "in critical but stable condition" following the procedures.

Mark Ruffalo , who starred alongside Renner in several Marvel movies , asked fans to pray for the American Hustle star. "Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery," the Dark Waters actor, 55, wrote via Instagram on Monday alongside a news story about the incident.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Renner's accident and recovery:

