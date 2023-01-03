ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

flagscanner.com

Kaibab Firefighters resume pile burning across the forest

Williams, AZ, January 4, 2023 – With recent winter storms providing extensive snow cover across much of the Kaibab National Forest, firefighters are taking advantage of prime conditions to reduce hazardous fuels on the landscape. Over the coming weeks, Forest Service firefighters will ignite piles of thinned trees and brush in several locations on both the North and South zones of the Kaibab.
WILLIAMS, AZ
kjzz.org

Northern Arizona dries out for now; more snow to come

After the bout of winter storms earlier this week that brought snow to northern Arizona, things seem to be drying out — for now. Meteorologist Carter Humphreys with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff says some lower elevations may see snow melt as high temperatures reach into the 60s.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

City of Flagstaff Pipeline West Flood Area – Funding Update

The Pipeline Fire was reported on June 12, 2022, approximately 6 miles north of Flagstaff within the Coconino National Forest. The fire burned 26,532 acres, including portions of the Schultz Creek and Chimney watersheds. A burn scar assessment and flood modeling subsequently showed potential post-wildfire flood risk to neighborhoods on the west side of Flagstaff. Both the City of Flagstaff and the Coconino County Flood Control District are collaborating with public and private partners and taking extensive measures and precautions to mitigate damage from future potential flood events.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Atlas Obscura

The Arizona Cattle Ranch Hiding 10,000 Year-Old Petroglyphs

As a small child in the 1940s, Brantley Baird lived in Show Low, Arizona, a town over a mile above sea level in the White Mountains. He and his brother rode their horses—bareback—to the one-room schoolhouse each day, tying up the animals to wait outside until school finished. It was an extreme place to live, Baird remembers: “The snow would get up around the horse’s belly in winter.”
WINSLOW, AZ
knau.org

Navajo Police ask for public's help in locating missing person

The Navajo Nation Police Tuba City District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. 49-year-old Duwayne Max Yazzie was last seen in Flagstaff on November 28, 2022. He stated to his family that he wanted to go to a rehabilitation center and was reportedly picked up at a Shell gas station. Authorities say Yazzie may be in Phoenix.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

