After conquering the world of fashion and entertainment, and now succeeding with entrepreneurship, legendary supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks will launch her premium ice cream brand, SMiZE & DREAM in the UAE. Banks announced her intention to expand the brand into the region in early 2022 and, after much anticipation, has finally revealed her chosen strategic partner to be none other than the award-winning all-day dining restaurant, Brunch & Cake. In addition to leveraging Banks’ worldwide recognizability and the restaurant’s strong footing in the Emirates, the residency has been introduced to celebrate the harmonizing values of both brands. Brunch & Cake, already known and loved across the country for its boho-chic interiors, creative menu, generous food portions, and friendly service shares an undeniable similarity with SMiZE & DREAM: Both concepts are vibrant, colorful and hold a special place for ‘Grandma’, embedded in their brand DNA!

1 DAY AGO