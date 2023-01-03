Read full article on original website
ZOYA HOSTS THE POWERFUL SHIFT RETREAT UNDER THE PATRONAGE OF GREEN SHEIKH
ZOYA Health & Wellbeing Resort , the region’s first fully integrated wellness experience offering a unique and holistic approach to healing journeys, hosts its first-ever “The Powerful Shift Retreat” from 26th January until 31st January 2023, under the patronage of Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al Nuaimi, also known as the Green Sheikh.
MAMA ZONIA LAUNCHES ITS NEW UNLIMITED SUSHI OFFER, EVERY SUNDAY
Mama Zonia, the multi-award-winning, fusion restaurant nestled in the heart of Dubai Marina and inspired by the Amazonian jungle, launches its new unlimited Sunday dining offer. For those looking to be transported into an exotic, urban rainforest whilst catching up over some delicious Sushi and bubbles, Mama Zonia is the place to be!
23 REASONS TO ENJOY A STAY AT TAJ EXOTICA RESORT & SPA, THE PALM
Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai may be located on the East Crescent of the world-famous Palm Jumeirah but stepping inside feels like blending Indian hospitality with Middle Eastern generosity, as both cultures complement one another. The five-star mega-resort is a world of its own, where guests can explore their tranquil side and discover the welcoming embrace of Taj, spread across golden sands and home to longest pool on the Palm’s crescent, dining options and entertainment.
CELEBRATE THE ORTHODOX CHRISTMAS DAY AT RADISSON RESORT RAS AL KHAIMAH, MARJAN ISLAND!
The Orthodox Christmas Day is the perfect opportunity to unwind and restart the weekend with a staycation. Enjoy a magical and memorable beachside getaway on the stunning Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. Book your stay on our website with the best rate at Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan Island starting Thursday the 5.
ROOFTOP SUNDAY BRUNCH AT HIGH NOTE POOL & SKY LOUNGE ALOFT MINA
This Dubai winter, head to the award winning, Pool & Sky Lounge, High Note at Aloft Mina for its spectacular Sunday Brunch offering. Enjoy the rooftop ambience, dazzling views and delish food along with complimentary access to the rooftop Infinity Pool. Sunday Brunches is priced at AED 149 for the...
ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT BY CHIVA-SOM LAUNCHES NEW YOU RETREAT FOR A HAPPIER AND HEALTHIER 2023
The Middle East’s first full immersion wellness resort, Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, has welcomed the approaching New Year by unveiling a New You Retreat to help guests restore balance and reaffirm goals for a happier, healthier year. Available in three- and five-night durations until 31st March 2023, the new retreat has been especially designed by the resort’s resident physician Dr. Syed Shadab Ahmed to guide guests towards a path of sustainable change and support them on their personal wellness journey.
WELCOME THE YEAR OF THE RABBIT AT LAO, WALDORF ASTORIA DUBAI PALM JUMEIRAH
Marking the occasion of the Lunar New Year, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah has announced a weekend of celebrations at LAO, between Friday 20th to Sunday 22nd January. Guests are invited to celebrate the start of the Year of the Rabbit, a symbol of kindness, courage, and strength, with a special four-course menu featuring Guangdong Stuffed Youtiao, Pelmeni Chicken Dumpling, Guay Tiaw Ped (noodle soup with grilled duck breast), salmon wrapped in lotus and Sum-Sum Klepon with Lapis priced at AED 299 per person and AED499 with wine pairing.
INK HOTEL CELEBRATES 1ST ANNIVERSARY WITH A DISTINCTIVE POSITION IN DUBAI’S HOSPITALITY MARKET
After a successful first year of operations, INK Hotel, the 4-star boutique hotel in Al Jaddaf Waterfront, is proud to celebrate its first anniversary this January and reflect on its achievements as it capitalizes on greater opportunities. During the past year, the 5-storey hotel has built a unique reputation for being a trendy, sustainable and disruptive brand that promotes cheerful and inclusive hospitality in Dubai.
JUBAIL ISLAND INTRODUCES VIBRANT NEW DESTINATION SURROUNDED BY A HAVEN OF NATURE: THE SOUK
Lead Development has today announced the launch of The Souk – Jubail Island’s modern and vibrant destination, which is the main link connecting the six villages across the island, providing residents with a central hub that combines wellbeing, connectivity, leisure, retail and commercial services – a destination like any other.
TARIQ BIN ALI AL SAHLANI – FIRST OMANI GENERAL MANAGER
Under the umbrella of the Oman Tourism Development Company OMRAN Group, Tariq Bin Ali Al Sahlani is the first Omani to hold the position of Cluster General Manager for Atana Hotels & Resorts in Musandam. In his professional career spanning over 33 years, Tariq Al Sahlani has acquired deep knowledge...
VALOR HOSPITALITY PARTNERS NAME CLUSTER GM FOR FOUR PROPERTIES ACROSS RADISSON AND WYNDHAM HOTELS
Valor Hospitality Partners Middle East has appointed hospitality veteran Thierry Perrot as the Cluster General Manager to oversee the four hotels that have transitioned to be managed by Valor Hospitality Partners while continuing to work under their existing brands. Perrot’s most recent role as Cluster General Manager for the Wyndham...
BACKYARD BRUNCH AT RADISSON BLU HOTEL, DUBAI WATERFRONT
The Backyard Brunch runs every Saturday from 12.30pm until 4pm, starring super views of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Water Canal. There are plenty of dishes from the grill including smoked meats, coal-roasted veggies and marinated seafood. Dhs395 (soft drinks), Dhs495 (house beverages), Dhs595 (sparkling). Join us at FireLake Grill House...
DINE, DRINK AND SOAK UP VIEWS AT CAAVA DUBAI
Welcome 2023 in luxury and style at CAAVA Dubai, the newest go-to rooftop lounge in the heart of the city, a picture-perfect place to relax with friends, peers and loved ones. Come experience an opulent, ultra-modern lounge with spectacular rooftop dining that serves scrumptious platters, unique cocktails, and exclusive flavoured hookah. Nestled on the first floor of the Courtyard by Marriott, in the heart of Dubai’s bustling World Trade Centre area, Caava breathes new life into the skyline, celebrating the story of Dubai’s glamorous lifestyle.
TYRA BANKS’ INNOVATIVE ICE CREAM BRAND SMIZE & DREAM TAKES UP RESIDENCY AT BRUNCH & CAKE UAE
After conquering the world of fashion and entertainment, and now succeeding with entrepreneurship, legendary supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks will launch her premium ice cream brand, SMiZE & DREAM in the UAE. Banks announced her intention to expand the brand into the region in early 2022 and, after much anticipation, has finally revealed her chosen strategic partner to be none other than the award-winning all-day dining restaurant, Brunch & Cake. In addition to leveraging Banks’ worldwide recognizability and the restaurant’s strong footing in the Emirates, the residency has been introduced to celebrate the harmonizing values of both brands. Brunch & Cake, already known and loved across the country for its boho-chic interiors, creative menu, generous food portions, and friendly service shares an undeniable similarity with SMiZE & DREAM: Both concepts are vibrant, colorful and hold a special place for ‘Grandma’, embedded in their brand DNA!
LPM RESTAURANT & BAR IMPLEMENTS A FOUR-DAY WORK WEEK FOR ITS OPERATIONS TEAM
Four-day work weeks have taken the world by a storm as companies prioritise employee wellness, and LPM Restaurant & Bar has now implemented this standard for their UAE operations team. After trials at the Abu Dhabi restaurant running from August to October 2022, LPM Restaurant & Bar has reviewed its internal processes and has officially introduced their four-day work week for their UAE restaurant employees.
