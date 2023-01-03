ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hotelnewsme.com

23 REASONS TO ENJOY A STAY AT TAJ EXOTICA RESORT & SPA, THE PALM

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai may be located on the East Crescent of the world-famous Palm Jumeirah but stepping inside feels like blending Indian hospitality with Middle Eastern generosity, as both cultures complement one another. The five-star mega-resort is a world of its own, where guests can explore their tranquil side and discover the welcoming embrace of Taj, spread across golden sands and home to longest pool on the Palm’s crescent, dining options and entertainment.
hotelnewsme.com

HILTON DUBAI JUMEIRAH’S BURNS SUPPER SET TO BE THE BIGGEST IN DUBAI

Expect an unforgettable evening under the stars on Friday, 20th January at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah’s beach-side garden venue Wavebreaker. The hotel will celebrate Burns Night and the life of the Scottish national bard, Robert Burns. Held on the anniversary of his birth, the celebrations were originally started by some of Burns’s close friends a few years after his death and now Burns Night is celebrated across the world each year. Burns’s life and works are commemorated with songs, recitals and tributes, and a hearty feast, including the famous Haggis, is enjoyed as a traditional ‘Burns Supper’.
hotelnewsme.com

ROOFTOP SUNDAY BRUNCH AT HIGH NOTE POOL & SKY LOUNGE ALOFT MINA

This Dubai winter, head to the award winning, Pool & Sky Lounge, High Note at Aloft Mina for its spectacular Sunday Brunch offering. Enjoy the rooftop ambience, dazzling views and delish food along with complimentary access to the rooftop Infinity Pool. Sunday Brunches is priced at AED 149 for the...
hotelnewsme.com

BILLY’S BRUNCH AT RADISSON BLU HOTEL, DUBAI CANAL VIEW

AED 295 – Non-Alcoholic Package. It’s Friday & you deserve a night out, head over to BAI Bar & Terrace for 3 complimentary drinks while enjoying our Live DJ (minimum spend of AED 70). Check out our amazing deals:. Ladies get 3 bar snacks & unlimited house beverages...
hotelnewsme.com

KATA IS THE PERFECT PLACE TO ENJOY DRY JANUARY

KATA, the contemporary Japanese restaurant at The Dubai Mall, is the perfect place to be for Dry January 2023. KATA’s expert mixologists have devised a menu of delicious mocktails that complement its world-class food and have a wide range of alcohol-free beverages. The Dry January movement, which started in...
hotelnewsme.com

ANISSA HELOU – THE WINNER OF THE FOODICS ICON AWARD 2023

Anissa Helou, the author of numerous award-winning cookbooks, has been named the winner of the Foodics Icon Award by the Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants organisation. Helou will be presented with the award at the second edition of MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, taking place in Abu Dhabi on 30 January 2023. In presenting this accolade, the 50 Best organisation honours outstanding figures in the food industry within the Middle East and North Africa region and celebrates an individual who has used their platform to raise awareness and drive positive change.
hotelnewsme.com

BACKYARD BRUNCH AT RADISSON BLU HOTEL, DUBAI WATERFRONT

The Backyard Brunch runs every Saturday from 12.30pm until 4pm, starring super views of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Water Canal. There are plenty of dishes from the grill including smoked meats, coal-roasted veggies and marinated seafood. Dhs395 (soft drinks), Dhs495 (house beverages), Dhs595 (sparkling). Join us at FireLake Grill House...
hotelnewsme.com

BARFLY BY BUDDHA BAR LAUNCHES A WEEKLY SUSHI SOCIAL

Since bursting onto the F&B scene last year, Barfly by Buddha-Bar at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah has been offering world-class Asian and international dishes to their guests as they sip on exquisite cocktails at one of the cities latest trendy hot spots. From January 10th, Barfly by Buddha Bar will be launching ‘Sushi Social’, every Tuesday from 7pm to 11pm. Priced at 295 AED per person, guests will be treated to unlimited food from a selected handcrafted menu as well as a sharing carafe (180ml) with a choice of white, red, bubbles or a sake, while listening to the beats of the live DJ throughout the evening.
hotelnewsme.com

INK HOTEL CELEBRATES 1ST ANNIVERSARY WITH A DISTINCTIVE POSITION IN DUBAI’S HOSPITALITY MARKET

After a successful first year of operations, INK Hotel, the 4-star boutique hotel in Al Jaddaf Waterfront, is proud to celebrate its first anniversary this January and reflect on its achievements as it capitalizes on greater opportunities. During the past year, the 5-storey hotel has built a unique reputation for being a trendy, sustainable and disruptive brand that promotes cheerful and inclusive hospitality in Dubai.
hotelnewsme.com

JUBAIL ISLAND INTRODUCES VIBRANT NEW DESTINATION SURROUNDED BY A HAVEN OF NATURE: THE SOUK

Lead Development has today announced the launch of The Souk – Jubail Island’s modern and vibrant destination, which is the main link connecting the six villages across the island, providing residents with a central hub that combines wellbeing, connectivity, leisure, retail and commercial services – a destination like any other.
hotelnewsme.com

HAKKASAN ABU DHABI CELEBRATES CHINESE NEW YEAR WITH A LIMITED-EDITION MENU

Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant, Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, gets ready to celebrate the Chinese New Year next year in style by paying homage to The Year of the Rabbit. From January 21st until February 5th, the iconic restaurant will offer guests a unique menu boasting sumptuous dishes, and decadent dessert and cocktail specially created for the occasion. The alluring menu, priced at AED 598, promises to excite not only the palettes but the senses with subtle nods to the Rabbit throughout the presentation and ingredients used. This year, Hakkasan Abu Dhabi promises exceptional revelations by honouring customs through the elevation of the guest experience as Hakkasan continues to pay homage to its Chinese roots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy