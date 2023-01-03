Read full article on original website
Related
hotelnewsme.com
23 REASONS TO ENJOY A STAY AT TAJ EXOTICA RESORT & SPA, THE PALM
Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai may be located on the East Crescent of the world-famous Palm Jumeirah but stepping inside feels like blending Indian hospitality with Middle Eastern generosity, as both cultures complement one another. The five-star mega-resort is a world of its own, where guests can explore their tranquil side and discover the welcoming embrace of Taj, spread across golden sands and home to longest pool on the Palm’s crescent, dining options and entertainment.
I stayed in a Japanese capsule hotel for $26. My tiny sleeping pod was fine, but I wouldn't stay for more than a night.
I booked a pod at Nine Hours Otemachi in central Tokyo, and although it was a good value for my money, I wouldn't want to stay for very long.
hotelnewsme.com
HILTON DUBAI JUMEIRAH’S BURNS SUPPER SET TO BE THE BIGGEST IN DUBAI
Expect an unforgettable evening under the stars on Friday, 20th January at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah’s beach-side garden venue Wavebreaker. The hotel will celebrate Burns Night and the life of the Scottish national bard, Robert Burns. Held on the anniversary of his birth, the celebrations were originally started by some of Burns’s close friends a few years after his death and now Burns Night is celebrated across the world each year. Burns’s life and works are commemorated with songs, recitals and tributes, and a hearty feast, including the famous Haggis, is enjoyed as a traditional ‘Burns Supper’.
hotelnewsme.com
ROOFTOP SUNDAY BRUNCH AT HIGH NOTE POOL & SKY LOUNGE ALOFT MINA
This Dubai winter, head to the award winning, Pool & Sky Lounge, High Note at Aloft Mina for its spectacular Sunday Brunch offering. Enjoy the rooftop ambience, dazzling views and delish food along with complimentary access to the rooftop Infinity Pool. Sunday Brunches is priced at AED 149 for the...
hotelnewsme.com
BILLY’S BRUNCH AT RADISSON BLU HOTEL, DUBAI CANAL VIEW
AED 295 – Non-Alcoholic Package. It’s Friday & you deserve a night out, head over to BAI Bar & Terrace for 3 complimentary drinks while enjoying our Live DJ (minimum spend of AED 70). Check out our amazing deals:. Ladies get 3 bar snacks & unlimited house beverages...
hotelnewsme.com
SONEVA FOUNDER AND CEO SONU SHIVDASANI AWARDED OBE IN KING’S NEW YEAR HONOURS 2023 LIST
Sonu Shivdasani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Soneva resorts, and Founder of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, has been honoured as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to tourism, sustainability and charity in the King’s New Year Honours 2023 Overseas and International List.
hotelnewsme.com
KATA IS THE PERFECT PLACE TO ENJOY DRY JANUARY
KATA, the contemporary Japanese restaurant at The Dubai Mall, is the perfect place to be for Dry January 2023. KATA’s expert mixologists have devised a menu of delicious mocktails that complement its world-class food and have a wide range of alcohol-free beverages. The Dry January movement, which started in...
hotelnewsme.com
ANISSA HELOU – THE WINNER OF THE FOODICS ICON AWARD 2023
Anissa Helou, the author of numerous award-winning cookbooks, has been named the winner of the Foodics Icon Award by the Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants organisation. Helou will be presented with the award at the second edition of MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, taking place in Abu Dhabi on 30 January 2023. In presenting this accolade, the 50 Best organisation honours outstanding figures in the food industry within the Middle East and North Africa region and celebrates an individual who has used their platform to raise awareness and drive positive change.
hotelnewsme.com
BACKYARD BRUNCH AT RADISSON BLU HOTEL, DUBAI WATERFRONT
The Backyard Brunch runs every Saturday from 12.30pm until 4pm, starring super views of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Water Canal. There are plenty of dishes from the grill including smoked meats, coal-roasted veggies and marinated seafood. Dhs395 (soft drinks), Dhs495 (house beverages), Dhs595 (sparkling). Join us at FireLake Grill House...
hotelnewsme.com
BARFLY BY BUDDHA BAR LAUNCHES A WEEKLY SUSHI SOCIAL
Since bursting onto the F&B scene last year, Barfly by Buddha-Bar at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah has been offering world-class Asian and international dishes to their guests as they sip on exquisite cocktails at one of the cities latest trendy hot spots. From January 10th, Barfly by Buddha Bar will be launching ‘Sushi Social’, every Tuesday from 7pm to 11pm. Priced at 295 AED per person, guests will be treated to unlimited food from a selected handcrafted menu as well as a sharing carafe (180ml) with a choice of white, red, bubbles or a sake, while listening to the beats of the live DJ throughout the evening.
hotelnewsme.com
INK HOTEL CELEBRATES 1ST ANNIVERSARY WITH A DISTINCTIVE POSITION IN DUBAI’S HOSPITALITY MARKET
After a successful first year of operations, INK Hotel, the 4-star boutique hotel in Al Jaddaf Waterfront, is proud to celebrate its first anniversary this January and reflect on its achievements as it capitalizes on greater opportunities. During the past year, the 5-storey hotel has built a unique reputation for being a trendy, sustainable and disruptive brand that promotes cheerful and inclusive hospitality in Dubai.
hotelnewsme.com
JUBAIL ISLAND INTRODUCES VIBRANT NEW DESTINATION SURROUNDED BY A HAVEN OF NATURE: THE SOUK
Lead Development has today announced the launch of The Souk – Jubail Island’s modern and vibrant destination, which is the main link connecting the six villages across the island, providing residents with a central hub that combines wellbeing, connectivity, leisure, retail and commercial services – a destination like any other.
hotelnewsme.com
VALOR HOSPITALITY PARTNERS NAME CLUSTER GM FOR FOUR PROPERTIES ACROSS RADISSON AND WYNDHAM HOTELS
Valor Hospitality Partners Middle East has appointed hospitality veteran Thierry Perrot as the Cluster General Manager to oversee the four hotels that have transitioned to be managed by Valor Hospitality Partners while continuing to work under their existing brands. Perrot’s most recent role as Cluster General Manager for the Wyndham...
hotelnewsme.com
HAKKASAN ABU DHABI CELEBRATES CHINESE NEW YEAR WITH A LIMITED-EDITION MENU
Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant, Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, gets ready to celebrate the Chinese New Year next year in style by paying homage to The Year of the Rabbit. From January 21st until February 5th, the iconic restaurant will offer guests a unique menu boasting sumptuous dishes, and decadent dessert and cocktail specially created for the occasion. The alluring menu, priced at AED 598, promises to excite not only the palettes but the senses with subtle nods to the Rabbit throughout the presentation and ingredients used. This year, Hakkasan Abu Dhabi promises exceptional revelations by honouring customs through the elevation of the guest experience as Hakkasan continues to pay homage to its Chinese roots.
Comments / 0