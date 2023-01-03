Since bursting onto the F&B scene last year, Barfly by Buddha-Bar at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah has been offering world-class Asian and international dishes to their guests as they sip on exquisite cocktails at one of the cities latest trendy hot spots. From January 10th, Barfly by Buddha Bar will be launching ‘Sushi Social’, every Tuesday from 7pm to 11pm. Priced at 295 AED per person, guests will be treated to unlimited food from a selected handcrafted menu as well as a sharing carafe (180ml) with a choice of white, red, bubbles or a sake, while listening to the beats of the live DJ throughout the evening.

1 DAY AGO