ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

University of Northern Colorado president's son dies in avalanche

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dj8bD_0k1zBEkj00

Officials hope to eliminate avalanche deaths in Colorado 03:18

University of Northern Colorado confirmed the university president's son died when they were both skiing during a backcountry avalanche in Breckenridge on the afternoon of New Year's Eve.

On Saturday, 22-year-old Nick Feinstein died when he and his father, UNC President Andrew "Andy" Feinstein, were caught during an avalanche outside the Breckenridge ski resort boundary.

"Our thoughts are with the entire Feinstein family at this incredibly difficult time," Chief of Staff Jennifer Almquist shared in an email statement to CBS News Colorado. "President Feinstein and his family are back home in Greeley."

CBS

Summit County Rescue Group responded to the call for help on the day of the avalanche. According to the group's Facebook post and based on UNC confirmation, Andy and Nick were caught in the avalanche in a backcountry area called "The Numbers" at about 1 p.m. Nick was completely buried, while the UNC president was able to dig himself out and call 911 for emergency help.

Twenty-three SCRG members responded, including a dog team, which found Nick just after 3 p.m., but he had died, and he was taken to Breckenridge Mountain Clinic afterward.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center went back to investigate the site on New Year's Day, and it's expected to share a final report in the next week.

Just days before this accident, experienced backcountry rider Brian Bunnell was killed in an avalanche at Berthoud Pass on Dec. 26 while snowboarding with his three sons. His death was recorded as the first avalanche fatality of the season.

RELATED: Family of season's first avalanche victim asks for donations to research and rescue organizations

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

2 people killed after avalanche reported at Mount Epworth

Two snowmobilers died after being caught and buried by an avalanche Saturday, the third instance of a fatal avalanche this season - and the third and fourth death, respectively.The snowmobilers triggered the avalanche around 2 p.m. Saturday on the east face of Mount Epworth, about 6 miles east of Winter Park.One of the riders, a 58-year-old from northern Colorado, was found by other snowmobilers since they had a transponder, but CPR efforts were unsuccessful. The other rider, a 52-year-old northern Colorado, was not found by rescue crews before nightfall Saturday, but was found Sunday afternoon."Our deepest condolences go out to...
WINTER PARK, CO
K99

This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
COLORADO STATE
smithmountainlake.com

Celebrity couple from China embroiled in child custody battle in Colorado

DENVER (KCNC) -- A messy celebrity custody battle is playing out in the Denver County Court. The celebrities in this case, however, are from China, where their scandal has rocked the country and led to them being banned from social media. Shuang Zheng is a megastar actress and Heng Zhang...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Convenience store owner killed

The suspect was arrested in Indiana. Vicente Arenas reports. The suspect was arrested in Indiana. Vicente Arenas reports. 1 killed, 1 missing in Corona Pass avalanche in Grand …. Two snowmobilers were buried in an avalanche in Corona Pass on Saturday evening, one of whom was killed as a result...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

UNC president's son dies in avalanche

Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim. Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Employee stabbed at Barnes & Noble in Boulder

A Barnes & Noble employee was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing, according to the Boulder Police Department. A Barnes & Noble employee was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing, according to the Boulder Police Department. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Plans for proposed reservoir move forward, Highway 287 to be relocated

Soon five miles of Highway 287 near Fort Collins will likely be submerged in water as more than a dozen northern Colorado towns and suppliers prepare to build Colorado's newest reservoir. Glade Reservoir is on track to be built just northwest of Fort Collins near Ted's Place in the coming years.  "The project is really necessary for northern Colorado," said Carl Brouwer, Project Director for Northern Water.  For decades now other states have been positioning themselves to secure water from Colorado's mountains. And, in the past thirty years, many local municipalities across the front range have also been entering the...
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

Loveland’s Dairy Queen Makes History in the Final Hours of 2022

When you think of Dairy Queen in Loveland, one thing certainly comes to mind... It's a Northern Colorado staple and we all love it. From Blizzards to ice cream cones, at one point in time, a vast majority of us have been to the Dairy Queen at the intersection of Eisenhower Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

State of Colorado now helping to move migrants as Denver struggles

Denver's resources to respond to the crisis of migrants arriving in the city remain at capacity as Denver put out new calls for assistance.The city is asking the federal government, private businesses and area nonprofits for help. The state of Colorado is helping with relocation efforts as 70% of the migrants, according to the state, indicate they would rather be somewhere else. "I'm here from Venezuela. I left Venezuela Oct. 3," said migrant Milagros Flores as she prepared to board a bus for Orlando, Florida. The toughest part of her journey she said, was Mexico. "I was able to survive...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

What to expect at this year's National Western Stock Show

The 117th National Western Stock Show kicked off Thursday at high noon with the Stock Show Parade featuring 30 Longhorn cattle making their way through downtown Denver. Dr. Temple Grandin served as this year's Stock Show Parade Grand Marshal.This year's National Western Stock Show runs from Saturday through Jan. 22 and features rodeos, horse shows, family shows and more.This week National Western Stock Show President/CEO Paul Andrews talked with CBS News Colorado about the excitement surrounding this year's festivities. "There's something for everyone at the National Western Stock Show. We have 29 of the greatest rodeo performances you'll ever...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
95K+
Followers
30K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy