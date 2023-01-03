ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua, FL

1-10-23 County Commission Regular Meeting

The Alachua County Commission will conduct its Regular Meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). The daytime portion of the Regular Meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. The evening portion of the Regular Meeting begins at 5 p.m. Masks for vulnerable...
Land Conservation Board Vacancies

Alachua County is seeking applicants to fill three current vacancies on the Land Conservation Board (LCB) for the positions of Natural Resource Professional. They generally meet on the fourth Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The application deadline is January 20, 2023. The LCB provides an opportunity for citizen...
Residential Rental Permitting Program

Alachua County is hosting a workshop to discuss the details of the County’s new Residential Rental Unit Ordinance and the permitting requirements for landlords. The workshop is on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Jack Durrance Auditorium on the second floor of the County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). Property owners, rental property managers, and other interested persons are invited to attend.

