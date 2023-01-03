Alachua County is hosting a workshop to discuss the details of the County’s new Residential Rental Unit Ordinance and the permitting requirements for landlords. The workshop is on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Jack Durrance Auditorium on the second floor of the County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). Property owners, rental property managers, and other interested persons are invited to attend.

