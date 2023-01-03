Read full article on original website
nyspnews.com
State Police members arrest Keeseville, NY male for Rape in the 3rd degree
On January 5, 2023, State Police members arrested Ethan T. Provost, age 21, of Keeseville, NY for Rape in the 3rd degree, a class E Felony. On October 25, 2022, around 3:45 p.m., State Police members responded to State Route 9, in the town of AuSable for a possible sex offense case. An investigation determined Provost engaged in sexual conduct with a victim that was known to him to be under the age of seventeen.
Four individuals arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Mentally Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person
On October 13, 2022, around 10:28 a.m., State Police members were informed employees at Citizens Advocates Inc, State Route 37 IRA, in the town of Malone, introduced crack-cocaine into the household. Some employees were found to be using drugs within the residence in front of the clients. On January 4,...
Troopers investigate a car pedestrian accident
On January 5, 2023, State Police responded to County Route 25, in the town of Malone for a car/pedestrian accident. An investigation determined a 2017 blue Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling south on County Route 25 in the town of Malone when the operator, identified as Nikolaos Eggink, age 79, of Owls Head, NY, did not see a pedestrian walking on the side of the roadway due to it being dark and raining. The investigation determined the extended mirror on the truck struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was identified as Robert P. Mesaris, age 59, of Malone, NY, and suffered pain on his left shoulder, and left side pain. He was transported to Alice Hyde Medical Center; he was in stable conditions and not suffering life threatening injuries.
