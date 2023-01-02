Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Master P Says He ‘Won’t Tolerate Disrespect’ As He Hits Back At Romeo Miller
Master P and his son Romeo Miller are currently embroiled in a family dispute which spilled over to social media earlier in the week. On Friday (December 16), Romeo seemingly called out the No Limit Records founder over the loss of his sister when he condemned a certain father for allegedly neglecting his own child’s mental health struggles, yet publicly addressing a stranger’s similar issues.
HipHopDX.com
Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri
Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
Complex
Angela Simmons Says She’s ‘Happier Than I Ever Been’ After Confirming Yo Gotti Relationship
Angela Simmons took a moment to celebrate her relationship with Yo Gotti, proclaiming her happiness a few days after the couple announced they were officially together on Instagram. Simmons and the CMG rap mogul confirmed their rumored partnership with a romantic New Year’s Eve photoshoot, and the daughter of Run-DMC’s...
musictimes.com
Gangsta Boo Cause of Unexpected Death: Three 6 Mafia Rapper Dead at 43 on New Year's Day
The Hip Hop community just lost one of the biggest stars, Gangsta Boo. The rapper is considered one of the pioneers of female rap and is often referred to as the Queen of Memphis. According to several reports, Gangsta Boo, born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was found dead by a neighbor...
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Takes Aim At JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting Conviction
Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at JAY-Z and the Houston Hottie in the process. The Florida rapper addressed the verdict on Instagram Live earlier this week, shortly after Tory was convicted of shooting...
Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness
The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role
Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Stylist Testifies, LA County DA Looking For Missing Ex-Bodyguard: Report
As we head into week two of Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s trial, more interesting testimony is coming out on the stand. Previously we heard from the shooting victim herself, as well as her ex-best friend, Kelsey Harris. Now, other figures such as her former stylist, EJ King, have been sharing the details that they recall from that fateful night.
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Takes On Cam’ron’s ‘Losing Weight’ For Funk Flex Freestyle
Jim Jones and his artist Dyce Payso were feeling a lyrical itch when they visited Funk Flex’s radio show this week to dish out a freestyle over Cam’ron’s “Losing Weight.”. On Thursday (December 15), the rap duo stopped by the Hot 97 staple and dished out...
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube Labeled 'Fake Gangster' By Sir Jinx As $100K Royalties Lawsuit Heats Up
Ice Cube has been labeled a “fake gangster” by Sir Jinx as the latter’s ongoing lawsuit against the N.W.A. pioneer continues to drag on. Jinx claimed in court documents last March that he hadn’t been paid his fair share of royalties from Ice Cube, despite having produced more than 28 tracks for the Death Certificate MC.
HipHopDX.com
Bobby Shmurda Laughs Off NBA YoungBoy's Latest Beef Comments: 'I'm Too Gangsta'
Bobby Shmurda has seemingly responded to NBA YoungBoy‘s latest round of comments regarding their ongoing dispute. On Friday (December 23), YoungBoy hosted the third episode of his Never Broke Again Radio show on Amazon’s App platform. During the episode, Blueface made an appearance and asked the Baton Rouge rapper about his apparent beef with Shmurda.
HipHopDX.com
Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons Make Relationship Official With Romantic New Year's Eve Photoshoot
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons are heading into 2023 as an official item. The Memphis rap mogul and daughter of Run-DMC legend Rev Run confirmed their long-rumored relationship with a romantic New Year’s Eve photoshoot on Saturday (December 31). Gotti posted a video on Instagram showing Simmons in a...
Complex
Here’s Bobby Shmurda’s Response to Uncle Murda Mentioning Him on “Rap Up 2022”
Uncle Murda released his annual “Rap Up” song over the weekend, where he reminisced on some of the biggest pop culture moments of 2022 while dissing a number of artists. Among those mentioned on the 15-minute track is Bobby Shmurda, who Murda name drops when talking about the Brooklyn artist’s beef with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.
HipHopDX.com
CeeLo Reveals Gangsta Boo & Three 6 Mafia Were Supposed To Feature On Gnarls Barkley's New Album
CeeLo Green has paid tribute to the late Gangsta Boo by posting one of their last conversations regarding new music. On Monday (January 2), CeeLo took to Instagram to share a text convo he had with Boo, who passed away on January 1. The talk between the two saw the Goodie Mob rapper asking Boo and the rest of Three 6 Mafia if they would appear on the next Gnarls Barkley album.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Drops New Project 'Lost Files' After Squashing Fredo Bang Beef
NBA YoungBoy has blessed fans with yet more new music while settling a beef with an old enemy. Extending his prolific streak in 2022, the Baton Rouge rap star dropped a new project called Lost Files by surprise on Friday (December 23). As the title suggests, the 21-song set includes a mix of new, unheard tracks and previously released material.
musictimes.com
Kara Jane Spencer Dead: Singer Who Inspired Dolly Parton, Finished Album While Bed-Bound Tragically Died
A critically ill singer who recorded a hit debut album two years ago in response to an online appeal has passed away. Before she died, she was also able to inspire and even meet Dolly Parton. RIP Kara Jane Spencer. Kara Jane Spencer, 32, from Derbyshire, was unable to walk...
musictimes.com
Daft Punk Releases RARE 1997 Performance Video Amid Disbandment [WATCH]
Many fans are still sad almost two years after Daft Punk announced their disbandment, but they recently dropped a very rare video of their previous performance in the late 90s, proving that they were ahead of any musician's time because of their modernity and a fresh new take on music.
musictimes.com
DJ Khaled 'Used' Benzino for Clout? 'Now They Act Like I'm a Stranger!'
There's another one-sided feud going down on Twitter after Benzino came forward and called out some of the industry's biggest names like DJ Khaled and Kevin Hart. Benzino took to Twitter to air out his frustrations that nobody was there to back him up when he needed help. "It's funny...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: 43 Years Ago Sugar Hill Gang’s ‘Rapper’s Delight’ Becomes Hip-Hop’s First Top 40 Hit
On today’s date, 43 years ago, “Rapper’s Delight” became Hip-Hop’s first Top 40 single. “Rapper’s Delight” was released by Englewood, New Jersey’s Sugarhill Gang in August of 1979. As one of Hip Hop’s earliest relics, this single, written by The Cold Crush Brothers’ own Grandmaster Caz, is credited with bringing the art of rap to a multicultural mainstream audience.
musictimes.com
Kelly Osbourne Upset After Mom Sharon Announced Birth News? Singer Shares Cryptic Post
Kelly Osbourne shared a cryptic post after giving birth to her first child with Slipknot's Sid Wilson. Kelly expressed her dismay online after news about welcoming her child with Wilson emerged. She posted a message on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, saying she was not ready to share the special event with the public.
