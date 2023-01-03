Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Milan Swimming
Results from Milan Elementary School pool, Thursday evening:. Tri-meet with Milan hosting the Oldenburg Twisters and Rising Sun Shiners. Girls 200 Medley Relay – 1. Milan (Pippin, Williamson, Haessig, Knueven) 2. Rising Sun 3. Oldenburg. Boys 200 Medley Relay – 1. Milan (Rigdon, Thomas, Horton, Sutherlin) 2. Oldenburg.
WRBI Radio
Dorothy Jean Witte
Dorothy Jean Witte, 87, of Aurora, Indiana passed away Friday, January 6, 2023. She was born March 19, 1935, in Aurora, IN, daughter of the late Walter M. Witte and Dora (Andrews) Witte. After High School, Dorothy enrolled in Nurses Training at Deaconess hospital who let Dorothy work there until...
WRBI Radio
Batesville Chamber to honor individuals, organizations later this month
Batesville, IN — Individuals and organizations will receive special recognition when the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual awards dinner on January 26 at The Hall-Knights of Columbus. This year’s theme is “Celebrate a Night Full of Stars.”. The Distinguished Service Award goes to Marie...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police ask for assistance finding endangered missing Avondale man
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for help finding an endangered missing Avondale man, Thursday afternoon. Rayvon Willis, 27, was last seen on Dec. 31 after telling his group home that he was going to the West End to watch the football game at his grandmothers. (Watch...
Fight breaks out at Hard Rock Casino, police respond
Cincinnati police responded to a fight near Hard Rock Casino Saturday night. There were no injures as a result.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a shooting at Glenway and Warsaw Avenues in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of a shooting at Glenway and Warsaw Avenues in Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Police respond to reported assault with injuries at Kroger in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Police respond to reported assault with injuries at Kroger in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WRBI Radio
Police chase starts in Dearborn, ends in Ripley County
— Several agencies had a hand in ending a police chase that began in Dearborn County Thursday morning and ended near Batesville. It started around 10:20 am when Lawrenceburg Police Officers tried to stop a red pickup truck near US 50 and Tanners Creek Drive. As the officers approached the...
korncountry.com
Columbus police officer rejoins department
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) welcomed back a former member of the force after he was sworn in by Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop on Tuesday morning. John Searle (CPD #195) is a graduate of the University of Akron where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Emergency Management. He was previously a Columbus police officer from 2006 to 2016 and was also the department’s K-9 handler before returning to Ohio to continue his law enforcement career seven years ago.
WRBI Radio
New Ripley County Sheriff, Chief Deputy sworn in, take charge
Versailles, IN — Ripley County’s new Sheriff Rob Bradley took office this week along with his Chief Deputy Lee Davidson. Bradley was elected in November and sworn in on January 1. The new command team has started a Ripley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and is encouraging residents...
Fox 19
Winter returns: Wind chills in 20s, snow chances
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Winter is making a major comeback after an unseasonably warm and near-record high of 62 degrees Wednesday. Temperatures are in the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s to start your Thursday morning. Later, the sun will come out and warm things up into the mid-40s.
WRBI Radio
Newly-sworn in Brookville Town Council rehires fired police chief
— Brookville Town Councilmembers who took office on January 1 have reversed the former council’s decision and rehired Terry Mitchum as Police Chief by a 3-2 vote. The prior Town Council terminated Mitchum’s employment, along with that of Lt. Ryan Geiser, based on the recommendation of the Brookville Safety Board.
WRBI Radio
Batesville boys narrowly defeat South Ripley to win Ripley County Tourney
The final game of the 99th Boys Ripley County Tournament had some drama in it late. Batesville built. up a double-digit lead in the 2nd half and held onto it for a while before South Ripley would storm back and get the deficit down to 3 points late in the game. In the final seconds, South Ripley’s Blaine Ward missed the front end of a 3 that would’ve sent the game to overtime, giving the Ripley County Tournament title to the Bulldogs 67-64. Tourney MVP Cole Pride scored 19 of his team-high 31 points in the 1st half to help the Bulldogs get the win.
WKRC
Police: North College Hill man commits suicide in truck, hits 2 houses
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) – Police say that a man committed suicide on Thursday after being evicted from his residence. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were vacating a man on W Galbraith Road. Reports say that a man gathered his things and put them in his...
korncountry.com
Columbus pair jailed two after man shot with pellet gun
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Two Bartholomew County residents were arrested by the Columbus Police Department (CPD) after a man was shot in the face with a pellet gun on Monday night. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Union Street at 6:30 p.m. to check on a disturbance taking place outside a home, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris.
Fox 19
Coroner identifies victim in fatal pedestrian crash on I-71
VERONA, Ky. (WXIX) - Both sides of Interstate 71 were closed in Northern Kentucky on Wednesday night due to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. It happened around 6 p.m. near Verona, about a mile past the I-71/75 split in Boone County. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old...
WRBI Radio
Batesville wins Girls Ripley County Tourney for first time since 2015
Last night’s action saw the Batesville Lady Bulldogs win their first Ripley County Tournament. championship since 2015, defeating defending champion South Ripley 52-35. The Lady Bulldogs never trailed in the game and were led by Tournament MVP Alyson Peters with 19 points and 6 rebounds. This is the second tournament the Lady Bulldogs have won this season, winning the Waldron Tournament back in December.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested after fatal East Price Hill shooting
CINCINNATI — One man has died and another has been arrested after a fatal shooting early New Year's morning in East Price Hill, according to Cincinnati police. Officials say around 2:38 a.m. Sunday morning, District 3 officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Purcell Avenue.
WLWT 5
2 northern Kentucky men sentenced for armed drug trafficking
COVINGTON, Ky. — Two northern Kentucky men were sentenced for armed drug trafficking on Tuesday, according to court documents. According to the release, 34-year-old Anthony Michaelis, of Covington, was sentenced to more than 20 years and 23-year-old Blake Barnes, of Alexandria, Kentucky, was sentenced to five years for possession of controlled substances, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, with intent to distribute them, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of their drug trafficking.
WLWT 5
Boone Co. man facing multiple charges after woman allegedly threatened, assaulted while held captive
BURLINGTON, Ky. — A Boone County man has been arrested on multiple charges after deputies said a woman was allegedly threatened and assaulted while being held captive against her will Christmas Eve. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT. Authorities said Travis Steinhauer, 42,...
