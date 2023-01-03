The final game of the 99th Boys Ripley County Tournament had some drama in it late. Batesville built. up a double-digit lead in the 2nd half and held onto it for a while before South Ripley would storm back and get the deficit down to 3 points late in the game. In the final seconds, South Ripley’s Blaine Ward missed the front end of a 3 that would’ve sent the game to overtime, giving the Ripley County Tournament title to the Bulldogs 67-64. Tourney MVP Cole Pride scored 19 of his team-high 31 points in the 1st half to help the Bulldogs get the win.

BATESVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO