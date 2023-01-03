ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was sued for 'punching a 17-year-old with a closed fist'

By Alex Raskin Sports News Editor For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been sued for allegedly punching a Tennessee teenager in the face during a pickup game, but the NBA star claims he was acting in self defense.

The case was filed in September and has since been sealed, according to TMZ , which reports that the incident took place on July 26 at Morant's home in Eads, Tennessee, just outside of Memphis.

The 17-year-old plaintiff claims he was playing pickup basketball with Morant when the two got into an argument, which quickly escalated. He admits to throwing a basketball at Morant and 'accidentally' hitting the 6-foot-2 guard in the face.

Morant allegedly responded by striking the 17-year-old 'with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground,' according to TMZ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OAq55_0k1z6biE00

Morant 'continued sticking him while on the ground' as another person joined in to strike the teenager, he told police.

Officers say the plaintiff had a 'large knot' on his head.

Morant is said to have admitted striking the 17-year-old, but told police he did so in self defense. According to the former Murray State star, the plaintiff also 'made verbal threats' and said he was going to 'light [Morant's] house up.'

Morant said 'he and his family were put in fear by the statement.'

The police did investigate the plaintiff's claims for several weeks before submitting the case to the district attorney's office in October. However, police say the DA declined to proceed with charges.

It's not clear at the moment what the plaintiff is seeking in the lawsuit. Both Morant and his friend, Davonte Pack, are listed as defendants, according to TMZ.

The NBA's tenth-leading scorer, Morant is averaging 27.2 points a game for the Grizzlies, who sit in second place in the Western Conference at 23-13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWPGz_0k1z6biE00

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

Snootie Wild: Man Charged With Murder Of Memphis Rapper

Snootie Wild’s murder case is gaining some traction as a man has been arrested and charged with allegedly shooting and killing the Memphis rapper back in February. The incident transpired in Houston, Texas at around 2 a.m. local time on February 25, when a woman called the police claiming her car was stuck in a ditch and that Snootie (real name LePreston Porter) had drawn a gun on her as multiple people attempted to help her with her car.
HOUSTON, TX
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
rolling out

Gunfire erupts at rap concert, 3 injured

A Finesse2Tymes concert on New Year’s Day in Knoxville, Tennessee, came to an abrupt end when gunshots rang out, reported CBS affiliate WVLT News. Three people were injured but no one suffered life-threatening wounds. Signed to Atlantic Records, the Memphis-based rapper is best known for his debut album, 90...
KNOXVILLE, TN
HipHopDX.com

Gangsta Boo: New Details Emerge In Memphis Rap Legend’s Death

As fans and friends alike process Gangsta Boo’s unexpected death over the weekend, new details have emerged surrounding the passing of the former Three 6 Mafia member. Gangsta Boo died at the age of 43 on Sunday (January 1). According to Fox 13 Memphis, the rapper (real name Lola Mitchell) was found dead around 4:00 p.m. local time on Sunday afternoon in her hometown of Memphis. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

718K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy