Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was sued for 'punching a 17-year-old with a closed fist'

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been sued for allegedly punching a Tennessee teenager in the face during a pickup game, but the NBA star claims he was acting in self defense.

The case was filed in September and has since been sealed, according to TMZ , which reports that the incident took place on July 26 at Morant's home in Eads, Tennessee, just outside of Memphis.

The 17-year-old plaintiff claims he was playing pickup basketball with Morant when the two got into an argument, which quickly escalated. He admits to throwing a basketball at Morant and 'accidentally' hitting the 6-foot-2 guard in the face.

Morant allegedly responded by striking the 17-year-old 'with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground,' according to TMZ.

Morant 'continued sticking him while on the ground' as another person joined in to strike the teenager, he told police.

Officers say the plaintiff had a 'large knot' on his head.

Morant is said to have admitted striking the 17-year-old, but told police he did so in self defense. According to the former Murray State star, the plaintiff also 'made verbal threats' and said he was going to 'light [Morant's] house up.'

Morant said 'he and his family were put in fear by the statement.'

The police did investigate the plaintiff's claims for several weeks before submitting the case to the district attorney's office in October. However, police say the DA declined to proceed with charges.

It's not clear at the moment what the plaintiff is seeking in the lawsuit. Both Morant and his friend, Davonte Pack, are listed as defendants, according to TMZ.

The NBA's tenth-leading scorer, Morant is averaging 27.2 points a game for the Grizzlies, who sit in second place in the Western Conference at 23-13.