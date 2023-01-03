Read full article on original website
Kansas basketball is 3-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since the 2016-17 season. KU was able to keep its perfect start to conference play alive on Saturday evening with a 76-62 win over West Virginia on the road. The Mountaineers got out to an early lead, but a 12-2 run saw the Jayhawks take control of the game. West Virginia was able to make it a two-possession game at times, but KU was never truly on the ropes. The win keeps KU at the top of the Big 12 standings.
West Virginia seeks to end a two-game losing streak at the start of Big 12 play and a three-game losing streak in this series when it plays host to No. 3 Kansas inside the Coliseum. Doing so tonight would give Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins 100 career wins against teams ranked in the media's top 25 poll.
Kansas improved to 14-1 (3-0 Big 12) on Saturday evening with a 76-62 win over West Virginia on the road. Here are three observations from the game... All season, KU has played with a smaller starting lineup than we usually see from a Bill Self team. KJ Adams is 6-foot-7, far from the 6-foot-10 and 7-foot measurements of recent starters David McCormack and Udoka Azubuike. The lack of size on the interior has its pros and cons with one weakness being that opposing teams with size can give KU issues. On paper, West Virginia appeared to be that.
West Virginia fell to 0-3 in Big 12 Conference play on Saturday night as the Mountaineers lost to Kansas, 76-62, in the WVU Coliseum. After the game, Head Coach Bob Huggins pointed the finger squarely on the offensive side of the ball. "We can't make a shot," he said on...
