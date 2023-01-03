ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

KELOLAND TV

Street crews hard work recognized on Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Back-to-back snowfalls has meant a busy month for Sioux Falls street crews, with many working without breaks since December 10th. Saturday, all that hard work is being recognized. The Table Ministry decided to host a lunch, providing a hot meal, snacks and support. Boss...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

How Long Do You Have to Shovel after a Major Snowfall in Sioux Falls?

No one is going to argue the fact that Mother Nature dumped on the Sioux Empire big time during our recent snow-maggeddon winter weather event. According to the NWS, officially Sioux Falls received around 14.5 inches of snow. The Dell Rapids area got in excess of 26.5 inches, and in my driveway, in western Sioux Falls, I measured 22 inches thanks to all the drifting.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
BROOKINGS, SD
B102.7

2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Holiday Inn City Centre

January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Jackrabbit fans take over Frisco with pregame parties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It seems like with every minute, more and more South Dakota State Jackrabbit fans are making their way here to Frisco, giving it’s nickname “Fargo South” a run for it’s money. It’s a packed house in Frisco Hall, full...
FRISCO, TX
B102.7

Country Music Hall of Famers ‘Alabama’ Coming to Sioux Falls

There are numerous concerts and shows coming to the Sioux Empire this year. The list just keeps growing, and now there is another big country concert coming to Sioux Falls this summer. The South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation is proud to welcome...country supergroup Alabama to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Casey’s to add 2 Sioux Falls locations

Southeast and northwest Sioux Falls will be the newest locations for Casey’s General Stores. The Iowa-based gas station and convenience store company purchased land at 1600 E. 69th Street, east of Cliff Avenue in the new Stadium Crossing development. “We have been working on securing a site in this...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

New specialties coming to Vance Thompson Vision

A new year is always an exciting time of year that usually brings changes to our lives. Maybe it’s a promise to hit the gym more often, or finally clear out that cluttered junk drawer. The folks at Vance Thompson Vision are also excited for the new year. They...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota Towns Set New Snowfall Records To Kickoff 2023

2023 started with a major Winter Storm dumping tons of snow all over southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Check out some of these impressive storm snowfall totals according to Dakota News Now:. Lake Andes: 27.0”. Armour: 26.5”. Crooks: 22.0”. Mitchell: 21.0”. Alexandria: 20.0”. Salem: 20.0”. Trent: 19.0”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Taking a look at snow numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Puppy stolen in the middle of the night at Mini Critters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls pet shop is asking for your help finding the person who broke into their store and stole one of their expensive puppies. The thief was caught on surveillance video. “We noticed the dog was missing, so we went back and reviewed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Suicide Burger Coming To Sioux Falls?

Sioux Falls has it's own Downtown Burger Battle currently underway but a new player has decided to play their walk-on card. Anyone of the 30-plus local offerings is about to look like an hors d'oeuvre when this Goliath makes its debut Thursday. Burger King is sending a message to the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

USPS: Cleared routes to mailboxes a huge help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For many of us, once the street in front of our home is plowed away, the worst of the storm is over. But that’s not necessarily the case for those who deliver our mail. “As we approach that curbside box, if there’s a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

NDSU knocks off USD in Fargo

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota snapped its winning streak with a 73-61 defeat at North Dakota State Saturday afternoon in Fargo. The loss dropped USD’s record to 8-9 (3-2 Summit) while the Bison won their third straight game and improved to 6-11 (3-2 Summit). It was the 186th all-time meeting between the two schools that […]
VERMILLION, SD

