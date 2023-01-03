Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Street crews hard work recognized on Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Back-to-back snowfalls has meant a busy month for Sioux Falls street crews, with many working without breaks since December 10th. Saturday, all that hard work is being recognized. The Table Ministry decided to host a lunch, providing a hot meal, snacks and support. Boss...
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
How Long Do You Have to Shovel after a Major Snowfall in Sioux Falls?
No one is going to argue the fact that Mother Nature dumped on the Sioux Empire big time during our recent snow-maggeddon winter weather event. According to the NWS, officially Sioux Falls received around 14.5 inches of snow. The Dell Rapids area got in excess of 26.5 inches, and in my driveway, in western Sioux Falls, I measured 22 inches thanks to all the drifting.
KELOLAND TV
Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Holiday Inn City Centre
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
dakotanewsnow.com
Jackrabbit fans take over Frisco with pregame parties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It seems like with every minute, more and more South Dakota State Jackrabbit fans are making their way here to Frisco, giving it’s nickname “Fargo South” a run for it’s money. It’s a packed house in Frisco Hall, full...
siouxfalls.business
Sioux Falls ophthalmologist becomes first to use new FDA-approved lens in cataract surgery
Sioux Falls is home to a first in cataract surgery after Dr. Vance Thompson successfully implanted a new type of lens this week. Thompson, an ophthalmologist and the founder of Vance Thompson Vision, was the first U.S. surgeon to implant the IC-8 Apthera intraocular lens following its approval by the Food and Drug Administration in July.
Country Music Hall of Famers ‘Alabama’ Coming to Sioux Falls
There are numerous concerts and shows coming to the Sioux Empire this year. The list just keeps growing, and now there is another big country concert coming to Sioux Falls this summer. The South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation is proud to welcome...country supergroup Alabama to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on...
dakotanewsnow.com
Jackrabbits fans arrive in Frisco with 24 hours to game time
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For many this is the team’s first true championship experience. Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer are live from Frisco.
siouxfalls.business
Casey’s to add 2 Sioux Falls locations
Southeast and northwest Sioux Falls will be the newest locations for Casey’s General Stores. The Iowa-based gas station and convenience store company purchased land at 1600 E. 69th Street, east of Cliff Avenue in the new Stadium Crossing development. “We have been working on securing a site in this...
KELOLAND TV
New specialties coming to Vance Thompson Vision
A new year is always an exciting time of year that usually brings changes to our lives. Maybe it’s a promise to hit the gym more often, or finally clear out that cluttered junk drawer. The folks at Vance Thompson Vision are also excited for the new year. They...
KELOLAND TV
26 inches of snow; Skiing through storm; Man wanted for murder
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Communities across the region continue to dig out from this week’s snow storm, where some areas received nearly 30 inches of snow. KELOLAND...
Help This Sioux Falls Pet Store Find An Adorable Puppy
Sometimes people do the craziest stuff and it's truly unbelievable. But who in their right mind has the "brilliant" idea to steal a puppy from a local pet store? Apparently, someone did in the middle of the night. Mini-Critters Pet Store in Sioux Falls is asking for the public's help...
South Dakota Towns Set New Snowfall Records To Kickoff 2023
2023 started with a major Winter Storm dumping tons of snow all over southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Check out some of these impressive storm snowfall totals according to Dakota News Now:. Lake Andes: 27.0”. Armour: 26.5”. Crooks: 22.0”. Mitchell: 21.0”. Alexandria: 20.0”. Salem: 20.0”. Trent: 19.0”
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at snow numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
KELOLAND TV
Puppy stolen in the middle of the night at Mini Critters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls pet shop is asking for your help finding the person who broke into their store and stole one of their expensive puppies. The thief was caught on surveillance video. “We noticed the dog was missing, so we went back and reviewed...
Suicide Burger Coming To Sioux Falls?
Sioux Falls has it's own Downtown Burger Battle currently underway but a new player has decided to play their walk-on card. Anyone of the 30-plus local offerings is about to look like an hors d'oeuvre when this Goliath makes its debut Thursday. Burger King is sending a message to the...
KELOLAND TV
USPS: Cleared routes to mailboxes a huge help
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For many of us, once the street in front of our home is plowed away, the worst of the storm is over. But that’s not necessarily the case for those who deliver our mail. “As we approach that curbside box, if there’s a...
NDSU knocks off USD in Fargo
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota snapped its winning streak with a 73-61 defeat at North Dakota State Saturday afternoon in Fargo. The loss dropped USD’s record to 8-9 (3-2 Summit) while the Bison won their third straight game and improved to 6-11 (3-2 Summit). It was the 186th all-time meeting between the two schools that […]
