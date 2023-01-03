New York touts first adult-use cannabis retail purchase

New York state officials are highlighting the first sale of legal, regulated adult-use cannabis in state history.

© Shutterstock

“The first legal adult-use cannabis sales mark a historic milestone in New York’s cannabis industry,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “I look forward to continuing our efforts to solidify New York as a national model for the safe, equitable, and inclusive industry we are now building.”

The first sale occurred at Housing Works Cannabis Co., a dispensary owned by Housing Works, which is the nation’s largest minority-controlled HIV/AIDS service organization and community-based HIV/AIDS service organization.

The first purchase was made by New York Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander, who worked to help craft the bill legalizing New York cannabis.

“For years, we fought to make sure New York not only legalized cannabis but did so in a way that ensures this cannabis market is driven and led by social equity,” Cannabis Control Board Chairwoman Tremaine Wright said. “I am proud to say, with non-profit Housing Works making today’s first cannabis retail sale, we are well on our way to achieve that goal and fulfill our commitment to all New Yorkers. I cannot thank Gov. Kathy Hochul, the rest of the Cannabis Control Board, or the staff of the Office of Cannabis Management enough for their ongoing work to achieve these goals.”

According to state officials, the new tax revenue stream adult-use cannabis sales represents will be invested in communities statewide to support public schools, addiction services, mental health services, housing, and other community-based programs.

