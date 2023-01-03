ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Coventry City 3-4 Wrexham: National League side cause FA Cup shock

National League Wrexham knocked Championship side Coventry City out of the FA Cup in a seven-goal thriller. Early goals from Sam Dalby and Elliot Lee got Wrexham off to a dream start before Ben Sheaf halved the deficit. Thomas O'Connor got Wrexham's third before Paul Mullin's penalty looked to have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy