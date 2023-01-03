Read full article on original website
BBC
Coventry City 3-4 Wrexham: National League side cause FA Cup shock
National League Wrexham knocked Championship side Coventry City out of the FA Cup in a seven-goal thriller. Early goals from Sam Dalby and Elliot Lee got Wrexham off to a dream start before Ben Sheaf halved the deficit. Thomas O'Connor got Wrexham's third before Paul Mullin's penalty looked to have...
Cricket-South Africa fight eases embarrassment of series loss for skipper Elgar
SYDNEY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - South Africa captain Dean Elgar said the hurt and embarrassment he felt at the series defeat in Australia had been ameliorated a little by his team's battling performance to save a draw in the final test on Sunday.
