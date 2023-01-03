ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

247Sports

Everything Bill Self said after KU's win over West Virginia

Kansas basketball is 3-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since the 2016-17 season. KU was able to keep its perfect start to conference play alive on Saturday evening with a 76-62 win over West Virginia on the road. The Mountaineers got out to an early lead, but a 12-2 run saw the Jayhawks take control of the game. West Virginia was able to make it a two-possession game at times, but KU was never truly on the ropes. The win keeps KU at the top of the Big 12 standings.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Live updates: WVU vs. Kansas

West Virginia seeks to end a two-game losing streak at the start of Big 12 play and a three-game losing streak in this series when it plays host to No. 3 Kansas inside the Coliseum. Doing so tonight would give Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins 100 career wins against teams ranked in the media's top 25 poll.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Three observations from Kansas' 76-62 win over West Virginia

Kansas improved to 14-1 (3-0 Big 12) on Saturday evening with a 76-62 win over West Virginia on the road. Here are three observations from the game... All season, KU has played with a smaller starting lineup than we usually see from a Bill Self team. KJ Adams is 6-foot-7, far from the 6-foot-10 and 7-foot measurements of recent starters David McCormack and Udoka Azubuike. The lack of size on the interior has its pros and cons with one weakness being that opposing teams with size can give KU issues. On paper, West Virginia appeared to be that.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Bob Huggins "frustrated" with offense, eyes changes to rotation

West Virginia fell to 0-3 in Big 12 Conference play on Saturday night as the Mountaineers lost to Kansas, 76-62, in the WVU Coliseum. After the game, Head Coach Bob Huggins pointed the finger squarely on the offensive side of the ball. "We can't make a shot," he said on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Quick recap: Kansas defeats West Virginia on the road

Kansas emerged from Morgantown, West Virginia with a 76-62 win over West Virginia on Saturday. The Mountaineers got off to a decent start but once Gradey Dick knocked down a pair of 3s to give KU the lead, the Jayhawks never looked back. Dick led all scorers with 16 points, while Jalen Wilson and KJ Adams both scored 14 points apiece.
LAWRENCE, KS
Metro News

Suspect in PA cop shooting was former Morgantown High student

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The man accused of killing a police chief and injuring another officer in a shooting near Pittsburgh was formerly a student at Morgantown High School, where he was arrested and charged with threatening a teacher nearly a decade ago. Aaron Lamont Swan, Jr, 28, was the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Deputies respond to shots fired call in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple officers responded to a shots fired in Clarksburg Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to a shots fired call on Perry Hollow Rd. just before 4 p.m. Several members of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene. They said the white house in the video...
CLARKSBURG, WV

