Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team
Jim Harbaugh affirmed his loyalty to Michigan this week when he issued a statement in response to rumors linking him to NFL jobs, but the coach is apparently planning to hear what at least one pro team has to say. Harbaugh has an interview scheduled with the Denver Broncos, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sonny Dykes has TCU on cusp of college football national title thanks to fearless approach
TCU is 13-1, coming off a stunning 51-45 win over second-ranked Michigan in the CFP semifinals and headed for a showdown with defending champ Georgia.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
'I'm very hopeful': Sports cardiologist optimistic about Hamlin's recovery
WASHINGTON (TND) — The NFL announced Thursday that the league will not make up the Week 17 Buffalo Bills at the Cincinnati Bengals game, declaring a no-contest. The game was suspended after Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest while on the field. On Friday, the team owners...
Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, talking after tube removed from his throat, team says
WASHINGTON (TND) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and talking after a breathing tube was removed from his throat, the team announced Friday. Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight," the Bills noted on social media. "He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."
