State College, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team

Jim Harbaugh affirmed his loyalty to Michigan this week when he issued a statement in response to rumors linking him to NFL jobs, but the coach is apparently planning to hear what at least one pro team has to say. Harbaugh has an interview scheduled with the Denver Broncos, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WOLF

Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, talking after tube removed from his throat, team says

WASHINGTON (TND) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and talking after a breathing tube was removed from his throat, the team announced Friday. Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight," the Bills noted on social media. "He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."
