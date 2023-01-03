Read full article on original website
HPD: Man shot in head following argument outside club in NE Houston
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a scene where two people were shot following an argument in northeast Houston. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Jensen Dr. near the Tidwell Rd. intersection. Officers were called out to the scene but saw no one in the area of the...
Child almost struck by gunfire after confrontation inside of convenience store turns deadly
Police said the victim who was shot was reportedly the driver of the car the child was in. The driver was in an altercation with another man inside a gas station that spilled outside in the parking lot.
Taqueria owner still in shock after customer allegedly shoots, kills robbery suspect in SW Houston
Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 shows the moment several customers drop to the floor, shortly after the robber shouts and waives what appears to be a gun. That's when a customer fires his gun.
cw39.com
Man shoots mother, kills her boyfriend in shooting in west Houston, police says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An adult son has shot his mother and fatally shot her boyfriend in an overnight shooting on Thursday morning in west Houston, police said. Just after 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Binley Drive near Eldridge Parkway and found two people, both with multiple gunshot wounds.
fox26houston.com
Delano Burkes brother arrested, charged for shooting 2 family members
HOUSTON - The brother of a missing person, Delano Burkes, who was found dead in December 2022 has now been arrested and charged with shooting two family members. According to charging documents, Stephen Burkes was arrested Friday morning in West Houston and charged with murder and aggravated assault against a family member. The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Friday at a home near Eldridge Parkway and Westheimer Road.
theleadernews.com
Police ask for public’s help to find fatal shooting suspects
While many celebrated Christmas in late December, Sandy Casillas was out looking for a burial plot for her brother Luis, who was shot and killed outside a Northside mechanic shop the day before Christmas Eve. And she, along with the rest of her family and Houston authorities, are asking for...
Houston police officer hits and kills man while responding to call in East Aldine area
"He made everybody laugh just being himself." Family identified the victim as 24-year-old Caleb Swafford. He's the second pedestrian hit and killed by an HPD officer this week.
Man fatally shot near METRO stop outside Greenspoint Mall in north Houston, police say
According to HPD, the man was transported in critical condition but later died at the hospital. A possible suspect has been reportedly detained.
Attorney for man accused of kidnapping Bumble date raises questions on allegations' credibility
"Not to be insensitive," the attorney for the suspect accused of kidnapping his Bumble date says that the credibility of the allegations can be questioned.
16-year-old turns himself in after man fatally shot during alleged NE Houston drug deal, police say
Investigators said the 16-year-old suspect turned himself in and is charged with murder after a 19-year-old was shot and killed during the narcotics transaction.
2 murder-suicides reported within less than 24 hours in Harris County both had children nearby
"There is trauma that is involved in that, and we hope for the betterment of his future that he's able to get the help and support needed," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said after a 15-year-old discovered two dead bodies.
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been Found
Pamela (5) and Michael Mayfield (6) to Age Progression to age 40Photo byThe Charley Project. 6-year-old Michael Mayfield and 5-year-old Pamela Mayfield lived in the 3500 block of Des Chaumes in northeast Houston, Texas. Michael and Pamela's parents were separated. Their mother, Cynthia, lived with her boyfriend, and their father lived with his girlfriend. The children were being raised by and lived with Cynthia's mother, their maternal grandmother. Michael and Pamela would see their mother occasionally and spend the Holidays with their father and his family, reports the Doe Network.
Man crashes into SWAT officer after driving around train arms, ignoring red light, officials say
A woman is fighting for her life after her driver went around a railroad crossing gate, disregarded a red light, and crashed into a SWAT vehicle head-on.
Man accused of killing 6-year-old boy while driving drunk actually had 0.00 BAC
Criminal charges for a man accused of driving drunk when he hit 6-year-old Darien Lewis with his truck and killed him have been dropped.
Widow says suspect posing as utility worker killed husband for $400 during Richmond pharmacy robbery
The victim's widow said her husband threw himself on the suspect and tried to get the gun from him to save them, "You took someone's husband, kids' dad, or a mother's son for $400."
Video shows 2 teenage suspects rob southeast Houston store at gunpoint, HPD says
Police believe one of the suspects could be as young as 12 years old. They allegedly posed as customers before one of them pointed a gun at a store employee.
fox26houston.com
Officials investigating man found dead in Harris County jail cell
HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating what led to an inmate's death Tuesday at the Harris County jail. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, however, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Jacoby Pillow, 31, was found dead in his cell Tuesday morning. He was initially arrested on a misdemeanor...
UPDATE: HPD responds to report of woman who said she was ticketed for driving 2 mph over speed limit
HOUSTON — A Houston woman says she was ticketed for going just two miles over the speed limit. Cindy Nguyen, 66, said an HPD officer cited her for going 37 mph in a 35 mph speed zone. Now, her family is questioning whether this was the best use of police time and resources.
Driver arrested after slow-speed HOV chase into NE Houston
The slow-speed pursuit began in north Harris County before the driver headed toward downtown Houston, just before rush hour.
Click2Houston.com
‘I do this every day’: Man fatally stabs roommate on New Year’s Eve after argument over whining puppy, docs show
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a 19-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing his roommate after a disagreement over a puppy, according to court documents. Derrion Mitchell has been charged with murder. His bond was set at $1 million during a preliminary court appearance Tuesday night. Mitchell was...
