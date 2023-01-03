ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Delano Burkes brother arrested, charged for shooting 2 family members

HOUSTON - The brother of a missing person, Delano Burkes, who was found dead in December 2022 has now been arrested and charged with shooting two family members. According to charging documents, Stephen Burkes was arrested Friday morning in West Houston and charged with murder and aggravated assault against a family member. The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Friday at a home near Eldridge Parkway and Westheimer Road.
Police ask for public’s help to find fatal shooting suspects

While many celebrated Christmas in late December, Sandy Casillas was out looking for a burial plot for her brother Luis, who was shot and killed outside a Northside mechanic shop the day before Christmas Eve. And she, along with the rest of her family and Houston authorities, are asking for...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been Found

Pamela (5) and Michael Mayfield (6) to Age Progression to age 40Photo byThe Charley Project. 6-year-old Michael Mayfield and 5-year-old Pamela Mayfield lived in the 3500 block of Des Chaumes in northeast Houston, Texas. Michael and Pamela's parents were separated. Their mother, Cynthia, lived with her boyfriend, and their father lived with his girlfriend. The children were being raised by and lived with Cynthia's mother, their maternal grandmother. Michael and Pamela would see their mother occasionally and spend the Holidays with their father and his family, reports the Doe Network.
Officials investigating man found dead in Harris County jail cell

HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating what led to an inmate's death Tuesday at the Harris County jail. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, however, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Jacoby Pillow, 31, was found dead in his cell Tuesday morning. He was initially arrested on a misdemeanor...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

