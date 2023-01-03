Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
Silvergate Capital bank forced to sell assets at loss, fires 40% of staff
Silvergate Capital was forced to sell assets at a loss in order to cover an $8.1 billion bank run. In response to the crisis, Silvergate laid off approximately 200 employees — 40% of its staff — and announced plans to “pare back its businesses,” according to The Wallstreet Journal.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Huobi plans layoffs, sees outflows; SBF seeks to retain his Robinhood shares
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 6 saw Huobi announce mass layoffs. Meanwhile, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has insisted on controlling his shares of Robinhood. Plus, developments around Mt. Gox, Gopax, and Poolin and research on Bitcoin’s implied volatility. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Tron (TRX) founder Justin...
cryptoslate.com
3AC Liquidators issue subpoena to 3AC co-founder Kyle Davis
Three Arrows Capital (3AC) liquidators have subpoenaed 3AC co-founder Kyle Davis to disclose all documents and financial information related to his collapsed hedge fund before Jan. 26. Earlier on Dec. 7, 2022, 3AC Liquidators received approval from the U.S. bankruptcy court to issue a subpoena to 3AC and its founders.
cryptoslate.com
FTX debtors and Bahamas liquidators settle on asset recovery strategy
The two halves of FTX — its debtors in the U.S. and its liquidators in the Bahamas — have agreed on an asset recovery plan according to a Jan. 6 press release. John J. Ray III, FTX’s CEO and Chief Restructuring Officer, said that although discussions will continue, many issues have been settled. He stated:
cryptoslate.com
Silbert’s DCG is being investigated by DOJ, SEC over internal transactions
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have opened investigations into Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG) to examine its internal money transfers and loans, as reported by Bloomberg News. Prosecutors are looking into the transfers between the DCG, an embattled subsidiary of...
cryptoslate.com
Update: Genesis sacks 30% of workers, may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Beleaguered crypto lender Genesis has sacked 30% of its workers and may file for bankruptcy, The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 5, citing people familiar with the matter. Genesis previously laid off 20% of its workforce in August 2022, citing market conditions. In a Jan. 4 statement, Genesis CEO Derar...
cryptoslate.com
U.S. officials invite SBF victims to send an email
U.S. authorities are seeking out victims of FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, according to a web page published on Jan. 6. That page, created by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, invites members of the public to contact [email protected]. The invitation...
cryptoslate.com
ECB calls for crypto regulation, expedited CBDCs deployment
European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board member Fabio Panetta published a post in the ECB blog emphasizing the need for regulations in the crypto industry. “We can’t afford to leave cryptos unregulated.”. Crypto Concerns. Panetta described unbacked crypto assets as speculative assets that lack any intrinsic value. Since investors...
cryptoslate.com
Gopax investors could face $471M loss if Binance acquisition fails
South Korean exchange Gopax needs to repay customers roughly $471 million in deposits locked up in Genesis Trading — which could be lost if Binance acquisition falls through. Binance reportedly completed due diligence for the acquisition of Gopax on Jan. 2, and purchased a stake in Gopax’s largest shareholder,...
cryptoslate.com
Pionex removes Huobi’s market-making funds
Singaporean crypto exchange Pionex announced that it removed Huobi’s market-making funds from its platform due to the gradually declining trading activity on the exchange. “Huobi Exchange’s trading activity on the platform has gradually decreased in recent months, and Pionex’s security team has also gradually reduced the aggregated market-making funds on the platform to maintain the financial security of Pionex users.”
cryptoslate.com
Miner US Limited – The top hash mining provider in the industry
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Instead of using in-house hardware to mine cryptocurrency, as would drive up electricity costs significantly, miners can turn to “cloud mining.”...
cryptoslate.com
France’s top bank official calls for mandatory crypto licensing rules
The governor of France’s central bank has advocated for stricter crypto licensing requirements, Bloomberg News reported Jan. 5. Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told Paris’ financial sector this week that France should enact regulations sooner rather than later. Villeroy de Galhau said during a speech:
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin peaks to $16,800 on higher-than-expected US payroll data
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released nonfarm payroll data showing 223,000 jobs were added in December 2022, marking a higher-than-expected increase. U.S. nonfarm payroll was forecast to rise by 200,000 for last month after recording an actual rise of 263,000 in November. As an initial response, Bitcoin recorded...
cryptoslate.com
Pompliano and Shellenberger clash over validity of Bitcoin
Bitcoin bull Anthony Pompliano and author Michael Shellenberger debated the merits of cryptocurrency, with differences in opinion boiling down to contrasting outlooks on the role of government. Shellenberger is a staunch Bitcoin critic. Shellenberger likened his Bitcoin stance to Senator Elizabeth Warren’s, who recently proposed harsh legislation “leveling the playing...
cryptoslate.com
New York Attorney General files lawsuit against Celsius’ Alex Mashinsky for defrauding investors
The Attorney General of New York, Letitia James, has filed a lawsuit against Alex Mashinsky, the former CEO and co-founder of Celsius Network LLC, for misleading Celsius’ investors about billions of dollars of cryptocurrency. The lawsuit demands Mashinsky pay damages, restitution, and disgorgement and ban him from doing business...
Comments / 0