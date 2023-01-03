ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday

The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it.  Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs.  The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
TAMPA, FL
Auburn Daily

The best shots from Auburn's loss to Alabama

Auburn women's basketball continued their stumble out of the gates in SEC play, falling to in-state rival Alabama by a tally of 88-57.  Second-year head coach Johnnie Harris' squad struggled to find an offensive rhythm, receiving double-digit performances from just three individuals: Sania ...
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Penn State basketball’s loss to Purdue

Things may not have ended the way they would have liked, but Penn State basketball fans and the team certainly enjoyed the opportunity to play at the historic Palestra in Philadelphia on Sunday evening. Penn State put up a strong effort in the first half against the top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers, but it was all Purdue out of the gates after halftime and Penn State couldn’t dig out of the hole. But for one half, Penn State Twitter was electric about what they were seeing out of the Nittany Lions on the court. Here is a look at some of the reactions found on social media as Penn State took on Purdue in the City of Brotherly Love. Jalen Pickett blows the roof off the Palestrahttps://twitter.com/BigTenNetwork/status/1612233205742174209What a visual!https://twitter.com/SPianovich/status/1612233155934666752Who else is having fun?https://twitter.com/JackGrossman97/status/1612232801134198785The Palestra was shakinghttps://twitter.com/jensenoffcampus/status/1612232205161357313Lamar Stevens checking inhttps://twitter.com/LamarStevens11/status/1612231707662635016Jalen Pickett had fans feeling good at halftimehttps://twitter.com/BigTenNetwork/status/1612237598637826049In the end, there was no stopping Purdue's big manhttps://twitter.com/BigTenNetwork/status/1612254259487145986Applaud the efforthttps://twitter.com/jmcgonigal9/status/161225316034478080211
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Associated Press

At 7-10, Browns short of expectations for 2nd straight year

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said he’s optimistic about the future of the organization, but admitted Sunday he’ll be “frustrated as hell” for the next several weeks as he watches other players live their dreams during the playoffs. “It’s frustrating to watch, whether they’re friends or former teammates, you still feel it in the back of your head ... knowing that you want to be there and you want to be making those plays,” said Garrett, who tied his own team record with 16 sacks this season. Another season of high expectations fell short for the Browns (7-10), who finished with one fewer win than last season and missed the playoffs for the second straight year. The Browns concluded with a 28-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and missed a chance to sweep the season series from their rivals for the first time in 34 years. “It’s definitely tough with the talent and the coaching staff and just the standard we have as the Cleveland Browns,” quarterback Deshaun Watson said. “It’s tough to win seven games and finish the season like that.”
CLEVELAND, OH
AllHuskers

Husker Doc Talk: Willie Miller’s Road to Redemption

Former Husker fullback Willie Miller has a story that could one day be made into a movie. You will hear much of the story by listening to this edition of the Doc Talk Podcast presented by Betfred Sports. When Miller graduated in 2000, he was in so much pain, and...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy