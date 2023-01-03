Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday
The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it. Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs. The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Full NFL playoff picture: Eagles land bye, Dolphins snag wild card
Full NFL playoff picture: Eagles land bye, Dolphins snag wild card
Iron Bowl Blunder: Tigers Steamrolled by Tide
Auburn women's basketball is stumbling through its early SEC season, dropping its fourth consecutive conference matchup at the hands of rival Alabama.
Dak 1-Word 'Expletive' for His Play in Cowboys Loss
The Dallas Cowboys’ performance against the doomed Washington Commanders remains concerning.
The best shots from Auburn's loss to Alabama
Auburn women's basketball continued their stumble out of the gates in SEC play, falling to in-state rival Alabama by a tally of 88-57. Second-year head coach Johnnie Harris' squad struggled to find an offensive rhythm, receiving double-digit performances from just three individuals: Sania ...
Damar Hamlin made a big comeback. Here's how it's going a week later
If you keep up with the Cincinnati Bengals and didn't know who Damar Hamlin was before Jan. 2, chances are you do now. The Buffalo Bills safety quickly became the centerpiece of Monday night football last week after he suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed off the field at Paycor Stadium. He was...
Twitter reacts to Penn State basketball’s loss to Purdue
Things may not have ended the way they would have liked, but Penn State basketball fans and the team certainly enjoyed the opportunity to play at the historic Palestra in Philadelphia on Sunday evening. Penn State put up a strong effort in the first half against the top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers, but it was all Purdue out of the gates after halftime and Penn State couldn’t dig out of the hole. But for one half, Penn State Twitter was electric about what they were seeing out of the Nittany Lions on the court. Here is a look at some of the reactions found on social media as Penn State took on Purdue in the City of Brotherly Love. Jalen Pickett blows the roof off the Palestrahttps://twitter.com/BigTenNetwork/status/1612233205742174209What a visual!https://twitter.com/SPianovich/status/1612233155934666752Who else is having fun?https://twitter.com/JackGrossman97/status/1612232801134198785The Palestra was shakinghttps://twitter.com/jensenoffcampus/status/1612232205161357313Lamar Stevens checking inhttps://twitter.com/LamarStevens11/status/1612231707662635016Jalen Pickett had fans feeling good at halftimehttps://twitter.com/BigTenNetwork/status/1612237598637826049In the end, there was no stopping Purdue's big manhttps://twitter.com/BigTenNetwork/status/1612254259487145986Applaud the efforthttps://twitter.com/jmcgonigal9/status/161225316034478080211
At 7-10, Browns short of expectations for 2nd straight year
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said he’s optimistic about the future of the organization, but admitted Sunday he’ll be “frustrated as hell” for the next several weeks as he watches other players live their dreams during the playoffs. “It’s frustrating to watch, whether they’re friends or former teammates, you still feel it in the back of your head ... knowing that you want to be there and you want to be making those plays,” said Garrett, who tied his own team record with 16 sacks this season. Another season of high expectations fell short for the Browns (7-10), who finished with one fewer win than last season and missed the playoffs for the second straight year. The Browns concluded with a 28-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and missed a chance to sweep the season series from their rivals for the first time in 34 years. “It’s definitely tough with the talent and the coaching staff and just the standard we have as the Cleveland Browns,” quarterback Deshaun Watson said. “It’s tough to win seven games and finish the season like that.”
Husker Doc Talk: Willie Miller’s Road to Redemption
Former Husker fullback Willie Miller has a story that could one day be made into a movie. You will hear much of the story by listening to this edition of the Doc Talk Podcast presented by Betfred Sports. When Miller graduated in 2000, he was in so much pain, and...
Comments / 0