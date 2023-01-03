Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Troopers charge North Country woman with petit larceny in Le Ray
LE RAY- A North Country woman is accused of larceny in Jefferson County, authorities say. Sylvia J. Campany, 22, of Carthage, NY was arrested Thursday morning by the New York State Police (Watertown). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers say the arrest stems from...
State Police: Lee Center resident charged in alleged Rome domestic dispute
ROME- A resident from Oneida County is faced with a list of accusations that stem from complaints of a domestic dispute this week, authorities say. Jamie L. McCoppin, 51, of Lee Center, NY was arrested Thursday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Lee). McCoppin is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief in the fourth-degree (preventing emergency call); criminal tampering in the third-degree and petit larceny.
Constableville Woman Facing Criminal Contempt Charge
TOWN OF WEST TURIN-A 63 year old Constableville woman was arrested for violating an order of protection Saturday afternoon,following an incident that reportedly occurred on December 15th in the Town of West Turin. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Diane R. Rudd with one count of Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree-Violating a Court order: a Class A misdemeanor. Rudd was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charge in the Town of West Turin Court at a later date.
Interview: AAA official Patti Artessa talks gas prices as we charge into 2023
The gas tax holiday in New York state has ceased as of January 1, 2023. State fuel taxes were suspended last June amidst soaring pump prices, primarily due to the overseas conflict between Russia and the Ukraine. After prices peaked over the summer, gasoline has steadily come back down to...
Moose Snowmobile Trail Reports for Friday, January 6, 2023
As many snowmobilers took advantage of the fantastic early season riding conditions before Christmas, one would be shocked to see how quickly the trails have deteriorated since. Several local snowmobile clubs have pulled the plug on their trail systems until the snow machine fires back up. The bottom line is:...
Report: Sights and sounds from inside Woodland Farm Brewery's Historic Hulbert House Taproom
BOONVILLE- Have you had a hard time getting a parking spot on Main Street lately?. Well, there's no official explanation from village officials, but based on the booming influx of visitors mobbing the newly re-opened Hulbert House Taproom by Woodland Farm Brewery, it seems that would most likely be the main reason.
Lowville Police bust local man for possessing crystal meth, scales and packaging materials during traffic stop
LOWVILLE- A local man is faced with numerous accusations after police busted a meth lab during a Thursday traffic stop in downtown Lowville, NY. Village Police officials tell us they stopped a vehicle on North State Street shortly after 2:00 p.m. after witnessing traffic violations. The driver has been identified...
