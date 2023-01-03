Special Meeting Notice: Community Development and Prosperity & Livability Committees
MEETING NOTICE
SPECIAL MEETING
OF THE
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE
AND THE
PROSPERITY & LIVABILITY COMMITTEE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Community Development Committee will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. and the Prosperity & Livability Committee will hold a Special Meeting on Wednesday, January 11th at 9:00 a.m. Both committee meetings will be held in the Council Chambers, 3rd Floor, High Point Municipal Building, 211 S. Hamilton Street. The topic for these two committees will be Community Development related items, and Prosperity & Livability related items.
