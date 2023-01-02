Read full article on original website
Neal C. Rothen
Neal C. Rothen, 58, of Emlenton, went to be with the Lord Tuesday afternoon, January 3, 2023, while in the comfort of his home with his family at his side. Neal was born in Butler on January 25, 1964. He was the son of the late Carl F. and Edna Mae Elser Rothen.
James R. Callihan “Jim”
Jim Callihan, 79, formerly from Chicora, passed away on December 19, 2022, in Centreville, VA after a long battle with leukemia. Jim graduated from Karns City High School & attended Clarion State. He entered the IT field in its infancy & continued in that line of work until he retired at age 70.
Richard J. “Dick” Helfrich Jr.
Richard J. “Dick” Helfrich Jr., 69, of Karns City, went to be with the Lord Monday evening, January 2, 2023, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. Richard was born in Butler on February 21, 1953. He was the son of Lois A. Byers Helfrich of Fairview and the late Richard J. Helfrich Sr.
