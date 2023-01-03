Read full article on original website
Related
The Rise of AI Like Chatgpt and Other Chatbots Could Lead to Mass Unemployment
As the world becomes increasingly reliant on technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbots have emerged as key players in many industries. But with the rise of these advanced technologies comes the potential for mass unemployment, as AI and chatbots are able to automate tasks that were previously performed by humans.
My Dev Journey in 2022: A Year in Review
Hey guys, I am Dhanush N, currently, a full-stack software engineer with 4+ years of experience mostly focused on backend development and DevOps. I am currently learning AWS and system design. I've had a lot of exposure to different technologies as a result of my work at a startup and...
Best Tools For Building Your First MERN Application
In this article, I will share with you my list of the top tools to use when building your first web application using the MERN stack. The MERN stack stands for MongoDB, Express.js, React.js, Node.js which are tools you can use to make complete web applications. The main advantage of...
How to Improve Your Web Development Process With React
React is a powerful JavaScript library that has revolutionized the way developers build web applications. With its ability to create reusable UI components, improve performance with a virtual DOM, and ensure consistency with a one-way data flow, React has become a go-to choice for many developers. In this article, we will explore five ways in which React can improve your web development process, from saving time and effort to making your application easier to maintain and scale. Whether you are new to web development or an experienced developer, React has something to offer that can help you build better applications more efficiently.
10 Biggest Image Datasets for Computer Vision
Computer vision is quite important in the field of artificial intelligence. It enables computers to replicate the human visual system and it uses information from images & videos to identify and classify objects. Although we have a good amount of programming languages for computer vision, the most used ones include...
The Noonification: 23 Predictions to Prepare You for 2023 (1/6/2023)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Startups of the Year 2023: Lock-In All-Year Long Advertising...
How to Debug Streams and Collections
I will run a book giveaway promotion on the Code Ranch on January 17th. Be sure to be there and let your friends know. It would be great to answer your questions about debugging. I'm very excited by this and by the feedback I'm getting for the course and new videos.
Fully Covering .NET C# Console Application With Unit Tests
Best Practice to achieve 100% coverage using Test Driven Development (TDD), Dependency Injection (DI), Inversion of Control (IoC), and IoC Containers. Some colleagues of mine are complaining that sometimes they are not able to apply TDD or write unit tests for some modules or applications, Console Applications are one of these.
Virtual Assets, Charity, and Humanity in 2023
Ishan Pandey: Hi Jerry Lopez, welcome again to our series “Behind the Startup.”It is amazing to see a Web3 start-up with philanthropic values advance in the cryptocurrency sector. Please let us know how the general public and crypto enthusiasts are responding. Jerry Lopez: We’ve had a tremendous response...
Why Do Product Managers and Product Designers Need Each Other?
Teammates, not opponents. That’s how product managers and product designers are expected to work in product teams. Not necessarily the relationship needs to be a close-knitted one, but should definitely be healthy. Building a stellar SaaS business is not a one-person responsibility. The involvement of the best product-driven minds,...
A Study on Parallel Execution: Everything You Need to Know
This research compares implementation systems similar to Ethereum and analyzes the difficulties and possibilities of achieving parallel execution of transactions. It’s worth noting that the chains analyzed for this research are based on the Account model design scheme, not including the UTXO scheme. Research Objects. FISCO-BCOS, one of the...
The Noonification: Vitiligo (1/7/2023)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. 6 More Growth Marketing Strategies to 10x Your Startup...
5 Ways to Use Data-Driven Decision-Making in Your Growth Marketing Strategy in 2023
A good marketing campaign aims to increase the growth of a product or brand, and with strategies that experiment with the wants and needs of customers, growth marketers can record market success. Growth marketers do not create their strategies just to generate sales. However, their strategies include attracting consumers, engaging...
Leading Product Designer Lidong Liu Proves Core Of Brilliant Design Is Intelligence Made Visible
Leading brand consultant and esteemed author of Designing Brand Identity, Alina Wheeler, is famously quoted as saying “Design is intelligence made visible”. This statement truly captures the multifaceted world of design, which must create synergy between business goals, financial margins, and the overall UX. Lidong Liu is an experienced product designer who has combined the talent of a natural eye with a deep understanding of technology in order to showcase the brilliance of his projects.
How I Migrated My WordPress Site to GitHub Pages
I started my first blog in 2010. Using WordPress was obvious at that time (it was before HackerNoon and Medium). It was a good choice because it’s easy to use, and there are thousands of themes and plugins for it. WordPress is an amazing engine, but it has its...
The Noonification: AI Is the Ultimate Philosopher: Heres Why (1/5/2023)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Eight Tongue in Cheek Founder Resolutions That Will Definitely...
Is ChatGPT Ruining Job Interview Take Home Assignments?
ChatGPT, or Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer, is a state-of-the-art natural language processing tool developed by OpenAI. It has the ability to generate human-like text and code, making it a useful tool for various applications. However, its potential use in job interviews has raised some concerns. Traditionally, job interviews for developers...
#Noonies2022 Awards: The List of Winners in the Programming Category
Tech is both the future and the road that will get us there. Whether it’s an adjacent digital reality- that integrates seamlessly with a tangible one- or an app that tracks your heart rate, we depend more and more on innovative solutions to problems we didn’t even know we had.
The Noonification: Metas Oops Moment (1/4/2023)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Metas Oops Moment. By @sheharyarkhan [ 4 Min read...
Is it Safe to Use Crypto Exchanges?
Crypto exchanges are online platforms where you can buy, sell, or trade cryptocurrencies. They are typically decentralized, so they are not subject to government regulation. Depending on your view, trading with crypto exchanges can be seen as a good or bad thing. Some people view decentralization as a way to...
HackerNoon
8K+
Followers
21K+
Post
952K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0