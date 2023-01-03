ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
Futurism

People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk

It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
AOL Corp

President Biden hails jobs report: 'It’s a good time to be a worker in America'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday applauded the results of the December jobs report, which showed slowing but still strong hiring growth that came in above expectations. “These historic jobs and unemployment gains are giving workers more power and American families more breathing room,” Biden said in a statement. “Real wages are up in recent months, gas prices are down, and we are seeing welcome signs that inflation is coming down as well. It’s a good time to be a worker in America.”
AOL Corp

6 things that will get cheaper in 2023

Inflation burned consumers in 2022. Prices rose faster than wages, on average, eroding the typical shopper’s purchasing power. Some things got so expensive buyers simply gave up. Consumers ought to get some revenge in 2023. Overall inflation has been slowing, from a peak of 9% in June to 7.1%...
The Atlantic

The Hidden Cost of Cheap TVs

This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. The television I grew up with—a Quasar from the early 1980s—was more like a piece of furniture than an...
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Another Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has apparently canceled Inside Job, though there may still be new episodes to come before it is over. The animated comedy series treats nearly all outlandish conspiracy theories as true and depicts a shadowy agency that controls the world through these well-kept secrets. According to writer Chase Mitchell, Netflix has decided not to let it continue.

