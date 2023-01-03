Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?
Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
NASDAQ
The Dow's Biggest Dividends: Here Are 2023's Dogs.
Looking for the Dogs of the Dow, 2023 edition? You came to the right place. We'll explore these 10 blue-chip dividend bargains in a moment. Collectively, they are yielding 4.5%! But first, a quick recap of the strategy and homage to its 2022 "mini miracle." Last year was a dumpster...
NASDAQ
Why Blackstone Stock Tumbled Nearly 19% in December
Shares of Blackstone (NYSE: BX) plunged 18.9% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The biggest factor weighing on shares of the leading alternative asset manager was a surge in redemption requests at its non-traded REIT, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT). That spooked investors and caused analysts to lower their expectations for the stock.
NASDAQ
Why This Billionaire Wants Bitcoin to Fall
In an interview on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, famed billionaire investor Mark Cuban, worth around $6.25 billion today, aired his grievances about gold, how Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is better, and why he hopes Bitcoin falls even further. During the podcast, the two dished opinions back and forth about the...
NASDAQ
MAC Dividend Yield Pushes Above 6%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
EPR Properties Passes Through 9% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $3.3), with the stock changing hands as low as $36.20 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
3 Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023
If you're looking for stocks that can make dramatic gains quickly, it's hard to do any better than the biotechnology industry. Hardly a week goes by without at least one biotech stock shooting higher or tumbling lower in response to exciting news about experimental treatments. In 2023, all three of...
NASDAQ
2 Risky Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Today And Hold For 5 Years
Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) is chock-full of risky businesses that (supposedly) have what it takes to disrupt industries and reshape societies with their groundbreaking products and services. Of course, betting on those innovators-to-be often means investing in unprofitable or otherwise unproven companies, which is part of the reason why the ETF is down 68% over the past year.
NASDAQ
SPYD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (Symbol: SPYD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.89, changing hands as high as $41.09 per share. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPYD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
A common expression in the investing community is that money never sleeps. That is especially true with blue-chip, dividend-paying stocks. With impressive brands and operations around the world, there are many businesses that are constantly making money with every passing minute. As a dividend investor, it is my job to...
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBP
The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 175,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 66,000. Shares of PBP were up about 1.3% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Tesla,...
NASDAQ
SHYG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: SHYG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.60, changing hands as high as $41.74 per share. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHYG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Buy Conagra Brands (CAG) and Lamb Weston (LW) Stock After Impressive Earnings?
Conagra Brands CAG and Lamb Weston LW crushed their fiscal second-quarter earnings expectations yesterday. With both Conagra and Lamb Weston stocks recently hitting their 52-week highs, let’s see if it’s time to buy and ride the momentum after their impressive quarters. Overview & Q2 Reports. Lamb Weston’s impressive...
NASDAQ
6 ETF Predictions for 2023
Wall Street had a shaky start to 2023 after the S&P 500’s worst year since 2008. As inflation continued to ride northward, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates seven times throughout the year, sending stocks and bonds both into a tailspin. Tech shares were in even worse shape. No wonder investors are looking for ETF investment ideas for 2023. For them, we have jotted down a few predictions.
NASDAQ
DFAE Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of the DFAE ETF (Symbol: DFAE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.91, changing hands as high as $23.02 per share. DFAE shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFAE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
How MongoDB Stock Gained 28.9% Last Month
Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) rose by 28.9% in December 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The developer of next-generation database management systems shocked Wall Street with fantastic third-quarter results early in the month, and as of early January, the stock has held onto a large portion of the gains that followed that report.
NASDAQ
Liberty Global Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LBTYA
In trading on Friday, shares of Liberty Global plc (Symbol: LBTYA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.77, changing hands as high as $21.03 per share. Liberty Global plc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LBTYA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/20/2016. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are...
NASDAQ
3 Soon-To-Be Dividend Kings
Many investors pivot to the Dividend Aristocrats when looking to generate an income stream. After all, it’s easy to understand why; these companies have upped their payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years, which displays their reliable nature. While that’s impressive, there’s even a step above the Dividend...
Comments / 0