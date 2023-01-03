In moments after 9-year-old was fatally shot, the gun and an adult left the house before cops arrived, Chicago police report says

CHICAGO - Two people were treated for gunshot wounds after they were shot in traffic Wednesday night in the Roseland neighborhood. Police officers saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed around 11 p.m. before coming to a stop at Roseland Community Hospital in the first block of East 101 Place. according to police. The car had what appeared to be several bullet holes on the side of the vehicle, police said.

