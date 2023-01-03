ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In moments after 9-year-old was fatally shot, the gun and an adult left the house before cops arrived, Chicago police report says

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 3 days ago
David Allen
3d ago

This is beyond pathetic. we're our own worst enemy. this child is dead because someone had access to a gun in a house full of kids and adults and no one will accept responsibility and come forward and speak the truth. we're living in the twilight zone.

sdb61
3d ago

Without a doubt the adults in the house were convicted felons and as such they never should have had guns. Cook County politicians and prosecutors oppose any real punishment for illegal possession of a handgun (that would be a racial inequity), but they will blame the gun itself and add their voices to those who would restrict legal gun ownership because we all know that law-abiding citizens, not the felon, are to blame for this kid getting shot.

David Allen
2d ago

all of the adults and kids that were in that house at the time this child was shot should be put in jail until someone speaks. if someone shot a person in my house I would give/tell the police a full description unless I had already taken matters in my own hands. I just can't believe what has happened to our people. so, if someone shot your mother and you saw it, you wouldn't tell. that's not snitching, it's getting justice. we have lost our soul. so glad I moved out of the city. the new year is not starting off well at all. next time you wanna shot someone, look it the mirror.

