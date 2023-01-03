Read full article on original website
WTOP
Bowser cuts ribbon on permanent home for one of DC’s newest high school
On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon on the new home of Bard High School Early College. Since it opened in August 2019, students at the school have gone to class in a temporary facility in the Benning Heights neighborhood. The new location of the school is 15 minutes way on Alabama Avenue in Congress Heights in what was once the Malcom X Opportunity Center.
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: Federal judge throws out lawsuit against Metro gun ban in DC
A judge from the United States District Court for the District of Columbia has denied hearing a case seeking to overturn gun bans on public transportation in DC. Following local jurisdictions’ laws, carrying guns on Metro is permitted in Virginia but not in D.C. or Maryland. (Martin Austermuhle / DCist)
WJLA
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
Daily Voice
'Mega Millions' Players In Virginia, Maryland Holding On To Uncashed $1M Tickets
The DMV proved to be the place to play “Mega Millions” as two winning $1 million tickets are burning a hole in lottery players’ pockets in Virginia and Maryland to kick off the new year.There was no grand prize-winning $785 million jackpot winner on Tuesday, Jan. 3, but one winning seven-figure “Me…
WTOP
Meet the Maryland family holding office at the local, state and federal levels
Maryland’s newest congressman is also the newest member of his family to hold elected office, though politics wasn’t quite supposed to be the family business — it just turned out that way. Cheverly’s Glenn Ivey is beginning his first term representing Maryland’s 4th Congressional District. His wife,...
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
$1M Mega Million ticket sold at Maryland store
While no one has won the big money in Friday's Mega Millions drawing, one Marylander does have a million-dollar ticket.
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
The United States Postal Service is hiring right here in Maryland
USPS staff will be on hand to assist applicants with information on available positions and to answer questions about starting pay and benefits.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
NBC Washington
DC Mayor Bowser Vetoes Criminal Code Overhaul
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser followed up Wednesday on her threat to veto the massive overhaul of the District’s criminal code. Bowser and the D.C. Council agree on the urgent need to reduce crime in the District but not on how to do it. D.C.’s criminal code hasn’t been overhauled...
baltimorebrew.com
Like other victims, a former Baltimore ironworker was left on the hook after benefits theft
Maryland officials say they can’t help people like Damon Minor, whose food stamp and other benefits were skimmed off his Independence Card by hackers. Advocates aren’t buying it. After 13 years as an ironworker, Damon Minor was stunned when a doctor told him that his knees were so...
fox5dc.com
How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?
It’s not a secret, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are all expensive places to live. Housing isn’t cheap. Just going to the grocery store will set you back. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to residents who were shocked to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Maryland
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 6, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Landover Hills.
NBC Washington
Are You a Millionaire? Check Your Mega Millions Ticket If You Bought It in MD or VA
Some lucky Mega Millions players -- including two who bought their tickets in Maryland and Virginia -- have tickets worth $1 million in their possession. Tickets in Maryland, Virginia and Texas matched five of the winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing. The numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44. Those tickets are each worth $1 million.
WTOP
Maryland casinos had a slower holiday season, down from 2021
Gaming revenue was lower in December almost across the board at Maryland’s casinos. Monthly numbers released by Maryland Lottery and Gaming shows the six casinos generated a combined $165.2 million in revenue from slot machines and table games in December — down 4.5% from December 2021. Of that...
Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Silver Spring, Takoma Park; Both Unclaimed
Winning lottery tickets were sold in Silver Spring and Takoma Park last week but have not been claimed, according to the Maryland Lottery. A $50,000 Bonus Match 5 ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the Fenton Citgo at 8333 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring; a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Blvd. in Takoma Park.
WUSA9
VERIFY: Why you should renew your medical marijuana card in Maryland after weed is legalized
WASHINGTON — The year 2023 is shaping up to be a big one for the marijuana enterprise in Maryland. Last year, 65% of Maryland voters passed a constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana on the Nov. ballot. The referendum was the final step; the General Assembly passed a companion bill back in April.
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
Human trafficking real issue in Maryland, here's how to spot signs
Human trafficking is a scary occurrence that involves trading a person for forced labor, sexual slavery and exploitation and anyone can be a victim.
WJLA
1 person arrested after officers pursue carjacker from Prince George's to DC: police
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One person is in custody after police said they carjacked a vehicle in Temple Hills, then led police on a pursuit into D.C. The incident began around 1 p.m. in the 3100 block of Branch Avenue and ended in the 2800 block Alabama Avenue in the District.
NBC Washington
Suspect Arrested in 2019 Murder of 16-Year-Old in Southeast
Police have arrested a suspect in the 2019 murder of a 16-year-old in Southeast, D.C., authorities say. Bernard Eddy, 22, of Suitland, Maryland, was arrested Friday per a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, D.C. police said in a release. On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, police heard shots just after midnight...
foxbaltimore.com
2 teen boys charged as adults after armed carjacking of rideshare driver in Landover
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy are being charged as adults following an armed carjacking of a rideshare driver Monday in Landover, police said. On the night of Jan. 2, police responded to the 500 block of Belle Haven Drive, where a...
