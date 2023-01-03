ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Bowser cuts ribbon on permanent home for one of DC’s newest high school

On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon on the new home of Bard High School Early College. Since it opened in August 2019, students at the school have gone to class in a temporary facility in the Benning Heights neighborhood. The new location of the school is 15 minutes way on Alabama Avenue in Congress Heights in what was once the Malcom X Opportunity Center.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

'Mega Millions' Players In Virginia, Maryland Holding On To Uncashed $1M Tickets

The DMV proved to be the place to play “Mega Millions” as two winning $1 million tickets are burning a hole in lottery players’ pockets in Virginia and Maryland to kick off the new year.There was no grand prize-winning $785 million jackpot winner on Tuesday, Jan. 3, but one winning seven-figure “Me…
WTOP

Meet the Maryland family holding office at the local, state and federal levels

Maryland’s newest congressman is also the newest member of his family to hold elected office, though politics wasn’t quite supposed to be the family business — it just turned out that way. Cheverly’s Glenn Ivey is beginning his first term representing Maryland’s 4th Congressional District. His wife,...
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
NBC Washington

DC Mayor Bowser Vetoes Criminal Code Overhaul

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser followed up Wednesday on her threat to veto the massive overhaul of the District’s criminal code. Bowser and the D.C. Council agree on the urgent need to reduce crime in the District but not on how to do it. D.C.’s criminal code hasn’t been overhauled...
fox5dc.com

How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?

It’s not a secret, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are all expensive places to live. Housing isn’t cheap. Just going to the grocery store will set you back. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to residents who were shocked to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV.
NBC Washington

Are You a Millionaire? Check Your Mega Millions Ticket If You Bought It in MD or VA

Some lucky Mega Millions players -- including two who bought their tickets in Maryland and Virginia -- have tickets worth $1 million in their possession. Tickets in Maryland, Virginia and Texas matched five of the winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing. The numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44. Those tickets are each worth $1 million.
WTOP

Maryland casinos had a slower holiday season, down from 2021

Gaming revenue was lower in December almost across the board at Maryland’s casinos. Monthly numbers released by Maryland Lottery and Gaming shows the six casinos generated a combined $165.2 million in revenue from slot machines and table games in December — down 4.5% from December 2021. Of that...
MARYLAND STATE
Source of the Spring

Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Silver Spring, Takoma Park; Both Unclaimed

Winning lottery tickets were sold in Silver Spring and Takoma Park last week but have not been claimed, according to the Maryland Lottery. A $50,000 Bonus Match 5 ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the Fenton Citgo at 8333 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring; a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Blvd. in Takoma Park.
SILVER SPRING, MD
NBC Washington

Suspect Arrested in 2019 Murder of 16-Year-Old in Southeast

Police have arrested a suspect in the 2019 murder of a 16-year-old in Southeast, D.C., authorities say. Bernard Eddy, 22, of Suitland, Maryland, was arrested Friday per a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, D.C. police said in a release. On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, police heard shots just after midnight...

Comments / 0

Community Policy