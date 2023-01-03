Read full article on original website
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Estranged Wife of ABC Host Caught Cheating with Blonde Coworker Breaks Silence
Marilee Fiebig, the ex-wife of disgraced Good Morning America host T.J. Holmes is finally opening up about her estranged husband who has been seen gallivanting around town with his mistress and co-host Amy Robach. “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained...
