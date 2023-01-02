Read full article on original website
Cedar fever relief tips, according to Central Texans
Cedar is a winter allergy and the season typically peaks in January. Over the last week or so, cedar pollen counts have been "very high," according to our Pollen Sense technology.
How Central Texas weather impacts 'cedar fever' season
AUSTIN, Texas — It's that time of year again. The peak of cedar season has many Central Texans sneezing, sniffling and rubbing their eyes. Experts say the weather leading up to cedar season can impact what allergy sufferers may have to deal with. KVUE Chief Meteorologist Hunter Williams spoke to Karl Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service to find out how drought conditions and rain can affect cedar allergies.
Can you cedar-proof your home? Here are some tips for keeping pollen outside
AUSTIN, Texas — Cedar pollen season is here, and many Central Texans are wondering: Is there a way to "cedar-proof" a home?. Greg Yamin, one of the owners of A+ Air Conditioning and Home Solutions, said typically you need a one-inch filter for your air conditioner. He said there are four to 6-inch filters as well, but they aren't compatible with all air conditioning systems.
New to Texas? How to avoid being miserable this cedar season
The cedar count remains in the "very high" category Tuesday.
keranews.org
Allergies acting up? Cedar fever is back
Some Central Texas trees are starting to release their pollen for this season, which means folks may start feeling the effects of the infamous cedar fever. This phenomenon occurs when Ashe juniper trees begin releasing pollen into the air, causing people with pollen allergies to start having flu-like symptoms, like a stuffy nose, sneezing and watery eyes.
How to find relief as cedar fever season arrives in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Cedar fever season is here, and we all know it's a miserable time for people who have allergies. But there are some ways to find relief. KVUE's Quita Culpepper spoke with Dr. Amin Mery of Hill Country Allergy and Asthma. Doctor, for people who are new...
How to tell the difference between COVID-19, RSV and flu symptoms
AUSTIN, Texas — As students and adults around Central Texas return to the classroom and office, they could have a case of the sniffles for a number of reasons. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), respiratory illnesses are popping up earlier – and in more people – than in recent years. Health experts have used the term "tripledemic" to explain the overlapping rise in flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas may cut ties with huge hospital system
Blue Cross Blue Shield is the insurance provider for state employees.
Health leaders urge people to be mindful around crowds as illnesses spread
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – COVID-19, influenza, RSV, and even an increase in strep throat cases are making many North Texans sick right now. Health leaders urge you to be mindful when you're around crowds of people—because it takes just one person to get a group sick. Doctors said it's because many people gathered with loved ones during the holidays—and let our guards down around crowds and urge all of us to be cautious. But this year is different. "COVID, a year ago we were talking about hundreds of cases admitted in the hospital, and today we're at about 30," said Dr. Joseph Chang, chief...
KHOU
Health expert warns of another possible winter COVID wave with new variant
HOUSTON — A new COVID variant has the attention of health experts. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the XBB1.5 COVID variant is rapidly spreading with more infections currently happening on the East Coast. Experts say another winter COVID wave could be on its way to...
KSAT 12
After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis
JASPER — Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.
North Texas Doctors on Alert: New COVID-19 Variant Emerges
According to data from the CDC, the XBB.1.5 strain accounts right now for almost 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide.Photo byDaniel SchludionUnsplash. North Texas doctors are closely monitoring the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain, known as the XBB.1.5 variant, which is becoming more prevalent in the U.S. Fox 4 reports, this variant currently accounts for 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide and has shown an increase in cases since Christmas Eve. It is believed to be more contagious than other variants. The variant is currently more prevalent in the northeastern part of the country but is expected to spread across the country in the coming weeks.
North Texas area has 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since February 2022
DALLAS — As certain countries have concerns related to a new COVID-19 variant, North Texas is seeing a slight uptick in hospitalizations across the area. Moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing outbreak.
“Most Haunted & Creepy Road In Texas”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or When You’re Alone
Texas is a state with a rich history and a diverse culture, and it is no surprise that it is home to a number of haunted roads. These roads are known for their eerie atmosphere and strange occurrences, and they have become popular destinations for those seeking a paranormal adventure. Here are four of the most haunted roads in Texas:
Road Trip! 10 Places In Texas That Should Be On Your Bucket List To Visit In 2023!
Just when you thought you had visited the over 268,000 square miles of Texas, someone throws another city at ya. Up until recently, I had no idea Detroit, TX even existed! If you're like me and have been to countless lakes, RV parks and campgrounds your whole life, you may think that you have visited every hot spot in Texas that you needed to but apparently, that is not the case.
If You’re Sleepy, Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
Let's say you're on a road trip of epic proportions. You have big plans to explore and experience all you can in the Lone Star State. What happens along the way if you get tired one night and feel the need to catch a few winks? Do you pull over and take a nap?
Texas Woman Fined for Barely Going Over the Speed Limit
Come on Texas, was it really worth all this hassle?. Earlier this week, I saw this TikTok about Texas speed limits. Now, I personally don't follow the rules that this girl follows. However, I do technically speed on the road. For instance, you say 55, I'm going 60. I believe we all thought their was some unwritten rule that if you're within that grace period of five miles, you're good. I've stated many time before, the person going 45 on 55 mph road is doing more harm than the person going 60 on that same road.
Governor Abbott has Alerted Texas Agencies to Prepare for Bad Winter Weather
Governor Abbott at a weather response in February 2021Photo byTwitter. The National Weather Service is forecasting severe weather and flash flooding. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is used to weather emergencies in Texas as well as other locations.
Study: this is the best place to get pasta in Texas
In celebration of this delicious food, Wednesday, Jan. 4, is National Spaghetti Day!
CPR certifications in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — In the event that someone near you becomes unresponsive or stops breathing, it can be helpful to be certified in CPR so that you can assist them. Here's a list of where you can get CPR-certified in the Central Texas area:. The Red Cross offers a...
