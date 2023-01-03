Read full article on original website
10NEWS
Southwest Florida's eagle couple welcomes second hatchling
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida's beloved eagle couple, Harriet and M15, welcomed their second hatchling overnight Friday into Saturday. Egg 2, or E22, began to show its first pip, another term for crack, Thursday signaling the hatching process had begun. The official hatch time is still unknown at this time, Dick Pritchett Real Estate explained on its website that hosts the eagle cam.
Water hyacinth taking over Cape Coral canals
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It might have beautiful flowers, but an aquatic plant is taking over the freshwater canals of Cape Coral. Water hyacinth was introduced into Florida in the 1880s, but by the 1960s, it had covered more than 120,000 acres of public lakes and rivers – that’s 25 percent of Lake Okeechobee.
Beachgoers enjoy sunshine as Collier County reopens beach access points
A number of beach access points have reopened — 14 to be exact. Marking the first time they’ve been open since Hurricane Ian.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $19.5 Million, This One of A Kind Luxury Port Royal Estate in Naples, Florida has A Massive Outdoor Entertainment Area
3170 Gordon Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3170 Gordon Drive, Naples, Florida is a Mediterranean estate Just steps to the beach and only minutes to the fine shopping and cuisine of historic old Naples, amazing outdoor area include a large pool, several outdoor seating areas, and a state of the art outdoor kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3170 Gordon Drive, please contact Rachael Schaaf (Phone: 239-770-1735) at H2 Home Services Network LLC for full support and perfect service.
Many survivors still struggling 100 days after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. — It has been 100 days since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida's southwest coast with such ferocity whole neighborhoods were destroyed. Many survivors are still struggling and are left without a home. Charlotte Hinger was working at Sarasota Memorial Hospital when the Category 4 hurricane rolled through...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Siesta Key Restaurants | Siesta Key, FL
Siesta Key, laden with white quartz sand beaches on the north end and fragile turtle nesting grounds on the south, is a little slice of tropical heaven just off Sarasota, Florida. At the time of writing, big developers are on the horizon, but it still holds its small-town beach-bum vibe, particularly during the off-season.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach 100 days after Hurricane Ian
Southwest Florida has come a long way since Hurricane Ian devastated communities across our area 100 days ago, but there’s still a long way to go. Much storm debris littering the streets is gone, and more businesses are opening every day. But a lot of people are still displaced...
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: 75 restaurants launch in Naples area in 2022
More than 75 new dining spots opened for business in 2022 in Collier County, including more than 30 restaurants in North Naples. Some of the hottest new places in the area launched in North Naples within the last year. The 239 Naples, which draws attention to its local food sources, opened in May at Mercato. Food and Thought 2, an all-organic restaurant, took over the former Founders Bistro site last summer in Fountain Park off Airport-Pulling Road.
WINKNEWS.com
Speeding boats a concern for boaters in Naples Bay
Boats are speeding by with no one to keep other boaters safe. This is what some people say is going on in Naples Bay. People there say they have seen boats going by faster than they should, and there should marine sheriffs and FWC there, but since Ian, they are nowhere to be found.
santivachronicle.com
This Week’s Just Sold Listing on Sanibel
Based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS® for the period 12/30/22-1/06/23.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Steakhouses in Southern Florida
Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Southern Florida?. If you're looking for a steakhouse in Miami, then Bourbon Steak is the place to go. This restaurant has an outstanding wine and beer selection, and their steaks are some of the best in town. You're sure to have an enjoyable meal with a menu that offers steak, seafood, and farm-fresh sides. In addition, the wine list is impressive and has several wines from across the country and beyond. One of the most exciting aspects of the experience at Bourbon Steak is its location. The restaurant is inside the JW Marriott Turnberry Isle Resort & Spa, offering a sophisticated environment perfect for dining. You can book a table with Open Table or make a reservation via the hotel's website.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Construction to begin on Warren American Whiskey Kitchen in Naples
DeAngelis Diamond is set to begin work on the Warren American Whiskey Kitchen in downtown Naples. The Damn Good Hospitality Group signed for their second Warren location to be the anchor restaurant of The Collective at the beginning of last year. Located in Naples’ Design District, DeAngelis Diamond previously managed the construction of The Collective. Described as a scratch kitchen with a world-class whiskey collection, Warren, which also has a location in Delray Beach, will feature a lounge space to house its private cocktail club.
A large fish kill and a dead manatee in a Cape Coral canal sparks examination
Days after our previous report of a large fish kill in a Cape Coral Canal, FGCU wanted to take closer look to find out what's in the water. Here is what they found.
WINKNEWS.com
First eaglet of the season hatches in North Fort Myers
The first of the two eggs laid by Harriet, Southwest Florida’s most famous mother eagle, hatched on Wednesday. The eaglet gets the designation E21 and was confirmed to have hatched by the Dick Pritchett Real Estate Southwest Florida Eagle Cam at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday. Harriet laid the first egg...
Mysuncoast.com
City of North Port prepares for Warm Mineral Springs protest
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Advocates of the Warm Mineral Springs in North Port said they aren’t happy with the city’s plans. On Friday at 4 o’clock they plan on holding a peaceful protest outside of the North Port City Hall. In 2019 the city established a...
WINKNEWS.com
Long waits for Cape Coral permits upsetting roofing company customers
People are giving a roofing company negative reviews after they say it’s taking the roofer too long to get the work done. The roofing company in Cape Coral said it’s not their fault. Even before Ian hit, Cape Coral permits were hard to come by. Now, a roofing...
Mysuncoast.com
Warm Mineral Springs protestors gather outside of North Port City Hall
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 30 protestors rallied outside of North Port City Hall Dec. 6 against a developmental proposal plan for Warm Mineral Springs Park. The proposal is a private partnership with Warm Mineral Spring Developmental Group that intends to add a resort and spa, a residential area, and a restaurant to the park.
“Endless stream” of hogs continue terrorizing Estero community
ESTERO, Fla. — The hogs are back and still wreaking havoc in the Fountain Lakes community. But, even after addressing the problem with community leaders, neighbors say the problem is much bigger than that. “I feel like I’m sending one soldier into battle when they’re trapping these pigs,” says...
flguide.com
Southwest Florida City Earns Golden Status as 2023’s Retirement Hub
Not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind. In order to assist the approx. 3.6 million boomers who will turn 65 in 2023 and are thinking about where they want to set down stakes in retirement, we’ve put together a list of the top cities for their golden years.
floridavacationers.com
12 Best Restaurants in Sanibel Island You Must Try!
Looking for the best restaurants in Sanibel Island? You have come to the right place. Sanibel Island, Florida is known for its impeccable beaches and the tropical/island atmosphere where both locals and tourists gather for a relaxing getaway or to just sit down and enjoy a meal in paradise. If there’s one thing that I learned in my years of travel, its that you’re just eating at different places around the world. Traveling to Italy?
