The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will open a Business Recovery Center (BRC) at the Daytona Beach Regional Library (City Island), 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway, Daytona Beach. The BRC will officially open at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, and close at 6 p.m. After the first day of operation, the BRC will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday until further notice. The BRC will not operate on Sundays.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO