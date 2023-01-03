Read full article on original website
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off noticesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Williamson Road Library offers patrons a January filled with fun activities and eventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com
Loved ones continue to wait as crews search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Loved ones of two missing boaters gather at Smith Mountain Lake in Penhook on Tuesday hoping and praying they’ll be found. “They just want peace of mind, they want their boys back. That’s what I would want if it were my kids,” said a nearby neighbor, Bill Sexton.
WSET
Pulaski Co. team rescues capsized kayaker in Claytor Lake
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Pulaski County team rescued a kayaker in Claytor Lake on Tuesday afternoon. At 1:13 p.m., the Pulaski County Special Operations Team was called to the lake for a kayaker that had capsized and was still in the water. Crews said a nearby kayaker...
cbs19news
Police identify Nelson County woman killed in crash
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County resident was killed in a Monday night crash. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Thomas Nelson Highway at the intersection with Arrington Road in the Colleen area. Police say a 2005 Chevrolet...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies search for man on the run in Craig Co.
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Craig County Sheriff is asking the community to lock their doors and cars as they search for a man that is currently on the run. Deputies say Ryan Birkman is wanted on multiple charges and escaped custody. They say he could be in the areas of Camp Mitchell or Craig City. The Sheriff says Birkman is not a danger but advises the community to lock their doors to avoid car thefts.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County Police looking for missing woman
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are on the lookout for a missing and possibly endangered woman. Katie Rose Freeman, 27, was last reported seen walking in the Vinton/Roanoke County area around 5 p.m. January 1, 2023. Anyone with potential information on her whereabouts is asked to call...
wfxrtv.com
Campbell Co. officials hunt for camo-style pick-up truck
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pick-up truck that is believed to be involved in an incident under investigation. Deputies say the truck is possibly gray between the years 1999 and 2003. Officials describe the truck as a Chevrolet or GMC with a camo-style design and a large magnet decal on the back left side.
WDBJ7.com
Family loses everything in Rocky Mount house fire two days after Christmas
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A family from Rocky Mount is trying to get back on their feet after losing everything in a house fire two days after Christmas. Joshua, Avory and their two-year-old daughter were visiting family in Delaware for the holidays when they received a call that their house was on fire. A neighbor smelled the smoke and called 9-1-1.
WSET
Person displaced after escaping house fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A person in a home in Danville was able to safely escape a house when a fire broke out in an office/yoga room, but the person is displaced after the damage to the home, the Danville Fire Department said. A total of nineteen firefighters were...
WSLS
Vehicle crash on Route 58 in Halifax County cleared
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The scene of this crash has been cleared. Drivers on US-58 westbound in Halifax County can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. Authorities say it happened near Flint Rock Road, and as of 5:09 a.m., all west lanes are closed. Stay with 10...
WDBJ7.com
One person flown to hospital after injury in woods
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was flown to a hospital Saturday after being hurt in the woods in Pulaski County. Fire & EMS units were called to the end of Davis Hollow road, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management. The person was found with “serious” injuries and was found at the bottom of 100-foot drainage hill that required a low angle short haul system to remove the person.
wakg.com
Collinsville Death and Fire Under Investigation
A death and fire that occurred in Collinsville on Friday are under investigation. The incident occurred at 216 Ridge Road. The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke to be identified and to determine the cause of the death. There was a fire in the yard when authorities arrived on the scene.
WDBJ7.com
High electric bills in Roanoke Valley: How customers and Appalachian Power are responding
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are now two petitions from customers going around social media to show Appalachian Power Company how high December bills are impacting families. WDBJ7 received dozens of messages from customers sharing concerns about the increased bills. We brought those concerns to the company Friday and they shared some energy conservation tips.
wfxrtv.com
Lane closed after a vehicle crash on I-81 in Rockbridge Co.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling on Interstate 81 south in Rockbridge County can expect delays because of a vehicle crash at mile marker 183 near Lexington, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT says the southbound left shoulder and lane are closed at this time....
wakg.com
Two Danville Residents Arrested in Halifax Following Police Chase and Crash
Two Danville residents were arrested in Halifax after a police chase that ended in a crash on Thursday night. According to the Gazette-Virginian, Marcus Patterson and Shannon Long were accuse of shoplifting from the Tractor Supply Company store at the Halifax Square Shopping Center. When officers attempted to stop Patterson...
WDBJ7.com
Mountain View Humane in need of pet food donations
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Mountain View Humane is asking the community for help in making sure pets in the New River Valley are fed. The clinic runs a pet food pantry which operates from community donations. Right now, the clinic is running low on dog food and is completely out...
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
wfxrtv.com
Campbell Co. deputies search for man who violated probation
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help in finding Billy Adams Jr. who is suspected of violating his felony probation. Details at this time are limited. Anyone with additional information or details about Adam’s location is asked to contact...
wfxrtv.com
13 Massie’s Mobile Home Park tenants head to Montgomery Co. court; Suing owners for water cut-off
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — More than a dozen tenants at Massie’s Mobile Home Park and Christiansburg-based Southwest Virginia Legal are headed to Montgomery County General District Court on Friday, Jan. 6, for a scheduled hearing against their trailer park’s current owners. “I’m looking for respect, and for...
wfxrtv.com
Oh baby! Virginia Baptist hospital welcomes their first baby of 2023– Eleni Paige.
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — A monumental start to 2023 for one Lynchburg couple as their new baby girl is among the first-born babies of the year. Kera and Anthony welcomed baby “Eleni Paige” around 2 a.m. on January 1. Making her the first baby born this year at Virginia Baptist hospital. Eleni came in at eight pounds and four ounces. Both the newborn and mother are doing well.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg police pursuit ends in officer involved shooting
A shooting involving three officers is under investigation by Virginia State Police after a driver led police on a chase and crashed into another vehicle. Lynchburg police pursuit ends in officer involved …. A shooting involving three officers is under investigation by Virginia State Police after a driver led police...
