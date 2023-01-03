Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
rockfordscanner.com
Serious Accident Near Roscoe, Avoid The Area
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 8:40 am. In the neighborhood of Roscoe rd and Old River. Initial reports are saying that there is an...
WIFR
Fatal crashes in ogle county cause concern
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of fatal crashes have occurred on Illinois Route 2 and Route 64 and Mulford. Now, residents hope the county will implement changes. “Rumble strips, we definitely need the flashing lights on our stop signs like it’s completely dark. I came home from Wisconsin last night and I can barely see the roads. I live on Mulford road, so it’s just really dark,” said Amanda Minnegan.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Bad Accident on the East side, Avoid the area.
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a bad accident. It happened around 5:30 pm near the 5700 block of Forest Hills. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Possible Manhunt On The East Side
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a possible manhunt in the area of 11th st and 21st. Reports of a large police perimeter in the area. A police...
rockfordscanner.com
Accidents Galore: Bad Accident in Loves Park, Wires Down…
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting another automobile accident. It happened this morning. In the neighborhood of the Clayton House on N 2nd st. Initial reports are saying...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday morning shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early Friday morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Irving Avenue around 1:50 a.m. The teen was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, police said.
MyStateline.com
The search begins for Stateline’s Best Soup with Alpine View Restaurant
The hunt is on for the Stateline’s Best Soup and we’re starting off with Alpine View Restaurant. Alpine View Restaurant has been open for over 20 years and they’re open 7 days a week. Their soup and salads are made fresh every single day in addition to all day breakfast. Nick Isai gives us a fresh Reuben soup to try, and he explains why he believes Alpine View Restaurant has the Stateline’s Best Soup. You can vote for the Stateline’s Best Soup once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on January 10th here.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Another Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an accident. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has hit a pedestrian. Unknown if the vehicle stayed on scene. Avoid the area.
97ZOK
8 Large Trailers Were Stolen From One Illinois Business Overnight
For the second time in a month, large equipment has been stolen off the lot of a Rockford area business, and now I'm wondering, does Rockford have a large equipment crime ring in the works?. Another Rockford Area Business Loses Thousands of Dollars to Thieves. Before I tell you about...
WIFR
Winnebago County courthouse building to partially reopen Jan. 9
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County courthouse will partially reopen on Monday, Jan. 9, about two months after a man allegedly set fire to the building. Court officials said access has been restored to the offices of the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, Winnebago County Public Defender, Winnebago County Coroner and Winnebago County Jury Commission. The fourth floor courtrooms and traffic courtroom on the first floor are also available for court proceedings.
Shoppers scramble as egg shortages cause prices to skyrocket
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local shoppers may be wondering why shelves are bare when they venture out to buy eggs. And they’re equally perplexed at the prices when they are able to locate some. What Rockford areas shoppers are experiencing is the aftermath of an avian bird flu that struck the poultry industry last year, […]
StatelineKids
Winter Farmers Markets in the Stateline
Winter Farmer Markets are happening in the Stateline! These Farmers markets are held indoors so you can shop for local goods without worrying about the weather. Here’s a list of the Winter Farmers Markets in the Stateline. Rockford Indoor Market. 116 N. Madison St., Rockford, IL. February 3, 2023...
MyStateline.com
Roscoe business, where Ashley Hardin's body was found, builds a memorial in her honor
Ashley Hardin was murdered last July, and her body was found behind EcoLab in Roscoe. Now, the business is working to honor her memory. Roscoe business, where Ashley Hardin’s body was found, …. Ashley Hardin was murdered last July, and her body was found behind EcoLab in Roscoe. Now,...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
2 injured in Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a fire at a home in Janesville Thursday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 5:50 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of North Oakhill Avenue. In a news release, the Janesville Fire Department said firefighters got to the scene to find smoke visible...
Illinois Animal Shelter Needs to Find Homes for 41 Dogs Immediately
Winnebago County Animals Services in Rockford has issued an urgent plea for adopters as its dog population reaches "critical capacity". There's one big thing I never like to see attached to anything posted by Winnebago County Animal Services in Rockford; the words "urgent" and "critical", and today I saw both of them...
WIFR
Portillo’s to stop accepting cash at drive thrus
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sorry cash carriers, starting January 16th, Portillo’s will stop accepting cash in its drive-thru lines. Customers in cars will only be able to pay with credit or debit cards. The change is due to efficiency, according to representatives of the hot dog chain. “This creates...
rockfordscanner.com
RPD Release: Teen Shot in Rockford
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 200 block of Cameron Avenue for a report of. shots fired. Upon arrival, officers were advised that as...
StatelineKids
Walk Through a Winter Wonderland at Lake Geneva’s Ice Castle
Want to see something incredible this winter? About one hour away from Rockford, Illinois, you can visit an amazing ice castle! These ice castles are only being built in five states in the United States and Wisconsin is one of them!. The ice castles are built using hundreds of thousands...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Auto Accident in Rockford, Injuries Being Reported
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears...
WIFR
Beloit Sky Carp, ABC Supply Stadium set to be cashless ballpark beginning in 2023
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Beloit Sky Carp won’t be on the field for another three months but when fans return to ABC Supply Stadium on April 7, they’ll see a major difference in their consumer experience. The Sky Carp announced Thursday that beginning this season that ABC...
