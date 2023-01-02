South Windsor cruiser sideswiped by alleged drunken driver

South Windsor Police via Facebook

SOUTH WINDSOR — Police said a K-9 police cruiser was struck by a drunken driver Thursday night.

Police officials said their SUV was parked on the side of the road on a traffic stop, and Canine Mason was inside when another vehicle drove by and sideswiped it. The police officer was not in the car at the time, and both the officer and dog were uninjured, police said.

Police located the driver and arrested them for driving under the influence and other charges.