It’s that time of year again. As you walk the halls of Staples High School, you can almost smell the anxiety wafting through the halls, drifting from room to room; the terrified anticipation is so thick in the air that you could cut it with a knife. Like a virus, the worries spread. The terrors multiply, and the hysteria becomes epidemic. In the end, however, it’s an unavoidable apocalypse. Dread it, run from it– midterms week approaches the same.

2 DAYS AGO