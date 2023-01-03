ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Sam Bankman-Fried asks a judge to keep secret the identities of 2 people who helped secure his $250 million bail package

By Phil Rosen,Sindhu Sundar
Markets Insider
 3 days ago

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX

Alex Wong / Getty Images

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyers requested for a judge to keep confidential the identities of two individuals who helped him secure bail.
  • "If the two remaining sureties are publicly identified, they will likely be subjected to probing media scrutiny," the lawyers wrote.
  • Bankman-Fried is set to appear in court Tuesday in New York.

On Tuesday, Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyers filed a letter requesting that a judge to redact the names of two individuals who helped the disgraced FTX founder secure his $250 million bail package.

"If the two remaining sureties are publicly identified, they will likely be subjected to probing media scrutiny, and potentially targeted for harassment, despite having no substantive connection to the case," the lawyers wrote. "Consequently, the privacy and safety of the sureties are 'countervailing factors' that significantly outweigh the presumption of public access to the very limited information at issue."

The two individuals signed on as sureties for Bankman-Fried's massive bail, which was granted after his parents put up their $4 million Palo Alto, California property as collateral. The judge had asked that the hefty sticker price of the bond be signed on by two others of "considerable means," and that one of the individuals must not be a relative.

According to the lawyers' letter, those individuals haven't decided on amounts or signed on yet, but intend to do so by January 5.

Bankman-Fried said that his parents — Stanford law professors Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried — are already "the target of intense media scrutiny, harassment, and threats," and that they've been subjected to "a steady stream of threatening correspondence, including communications expressing a desire that they suffer physical harm."

The $250 million bail agreement was controversial, as the court determined it wouldn't actually need to be paid out, and instead just secured by collateral put up by Bankman-Fried's parents, who won't be on the hook unless he's found to have violated the terms of his release.

Bankman-Fried is expected to enter a plea at a hearing on Jan. 3, on eight criminal counts over what federal prosecutors described as "a sweeping fraud scheme" at his crypto currency exchange FTX.

Since being extradited from the Bahamas to the US, Bankman-Fried has been staying at his parents' home, which has five bedrooms and a swimming pool . There, he takes daily jogs with a security detail that costs upwards of $10,000 a week, the New York Post reported in December.

Comments / 263

Rhonda Peterson
3d ago

When Why How has this Country became so corrupt Morally that having money allows you to step over the legal system. It’s not really about politics it’s about Greed and Corruption. If this little bastard was minority or poor he’d be in jail so fast they wouldn’t have time to put a number on his back!!!!!

Reply(24)
198
Showmestate
3d ago

Humm, who is paying that $10k wkly and sorry everything needs to be public records!! he stole from the public and then again everything public!!

Reply(1)
139
Lilly Smith
3d ago

Hell No. If we can give out tax records, we want to know who these 2 people are and the amount posted, if any. This bail was probably based on these two individuals' reputations rather than money.

Reply(10)
107
