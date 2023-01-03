PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said he’s optimistic about the future of the organization, but admitted Sunday he’ll be “frustrated as hell” for the next several weeks as he watches other players live their dreams during the playoffs. “It’s frustrating to watch, whether they’re friends or former teammates, you still feel it in the back of your head ... knowing that you want to be there and you want to be making those plays,” said Garrett, who tied his own team record with 16 sacks this season. Another season of high expectations fell short for the Browns (7-10), who finished with one fewer win than last season and missed the playoffs for the second straight year. The Browns concluded with a 28-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and missed a chance to sweep the season series from their rivals for the first time in 34 years. “It’s definitely tough with the talent and the coaching staff and just the standard we have as the Cleveland Browns,” quarterback Deshaun Watson said. “It’s tough to win seven games and finish the season like that.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 28 MINUTES AGO