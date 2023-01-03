Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Major shopping center set to close permanently next week in GeorgiaKristen WaltersSavannah, GA
Sites to Explore in SavannahJourneyswithsteveSavannah, GA
Georgia witness says UFO sighting not worth $700 expenseRoger MarshSavannah, GA
Former Georgia police officer arrested for shoplifting at Orange Park Mall, deputies sayZoey FieldsSavannah, GA
Related
WSAV-TV
Georgia 2023 legislative session set to kick off Monday
State lawmakers will gather under the gold dome in Atlanta to kick off the 2023 legislative session. Georgia 2023 legislative session set to kick off …. State lawmakers will gather under the gold dome in Atlanta to kick off the 2023 legislative session. Savannah is now part of Starbucks’ exclusive...
WSAV-TV
BG 1223 A BLOCK
Savannah is now part of Starbucks’ exclusive mug …. Savannah is now part of Starbucks' exclusive mug series. UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship. UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship. Police arrest Toombs County corrections officer in …. A Toombs County corrections officer...
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh associate Curtis Eddie Smith on witness list for murder trial
Smith alleged helped Murdaugh steal millions in settlements from his clients. Murdaugh associate Curtis Eddie Smith on witness …. Smith alleged helped Murdaugh steal millions in settlements from his clients. Savannah is now part of Starbucks’ exclusive mug …. Savannah is now part of Starbucks' exclusive mug series. UGA...
wtoc.com
Barraco’s Bakery opens in McIntosh County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in McIntosh County and you’re looking for a sweet treat, you’re in luck! Barraco’s Bakery just opened this week in Townsend. The woman-owned and operated business is bringing a unique flavor to the area – something the owner says is a taste of home.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner talks plans for 7th term
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County Sheriff PJ tanner was officially sworn in for a seventh term in office and he is already working on initiatives to make the community safer. Tanner has worked for the sheriff’s office for four decades. Three of those overseeing all the deputies in the area. He admits a […]
WSAV-TV
Pooler could score Dave & Buster's, Big Shot Golf Driving Range
On Jan. 9, the City of Pooler plans to discuss plans brought forth by Dave & Busters to add a new location at the Tanger Outlets. Pooler could score Dave & Buster’s, Big Shot Golf …. On Jan. 9, the City of Pooler plans to discuss plans brought forth...
WSAV-TV
You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in Georgia
A new Georgia law is now in effect which means you don’t need a permit to carry a handgun. It went into effect on Jan. 1 but comes with some controversy. You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in …. A new Georgia law is now...
WJCL
Quinton Simon: A full timeline of events surrounding the disappearance and death of Savannah toddler
Here is what we know right now about the disappearance of Quinton Simon. Check back for updates as they develop. Quinton is seen around 6 a.m. in his playpen at his Buckhalter Road home. He is noticed missing around 9 a.m. and the police are contacted. This content is imported...
WSAV-TV
GBI releases new sketch to identify body of woman found in Riceboro
Police are asking for help identifying a woman’s body who was found dismembered in Riceboro in early December. GBI releases new sketch to identify body of woman …. Police are asking for help identifying a woman’s body who was found dismembered in Riceboro in early December. Murdaugh associate...
Federal case against Savannah man charged in Jan. 6 insurrection on track to proceed more quickly
LISTEN: On Jan. 17, Dominic Box is set to formally hear the charges brought against him by federal prosecutors. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. A federal arraignment has been scheduled for a Savannah man charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Dominic Box has been...
WJCL
UPDATE: GBI identifies man killed during confrontation with Bulloch Co. deputies
STATESBORO, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the man who was shot and killed Saturday during a confrontation with Bulloch County deputies. "Preliminary information indicates that on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at approximately 3:15 p.m., two deputies responded to a 911 call which indicated that a male resident, later identified as Jules Robert Lee, age 32, assaulted his father in a mobile home park located at 118 Bird Road, Lot #9 in Statesboro, Bulloch County, GA. Upon arrival, deputies observed the father, who is disabled, with visible injuries. Deputies attempted to take Lee into custody, at which time he resisted, and a fight happened outside the home. During the fight, deputies deployed their tasers, which was ineffective. Lee pulled a firearm and fired his weapon at the deputies. Both deputies fired shots, hitting him. Lee was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Both deputies were uninjured. Lee’s father was treated by EMS at the scene for minor injuries. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on Lee. The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review."
WSAV-TV
Former Savannah officer who shot, killed man arrested for shoplifting in Florida
Former Savannah Police officer Ernest Ferguson, who shot and killed Saudi Lee in Savannah last June, was arrested in Florida for shoplifting over the weekend. Former Savannah officer who shot, killed man arrested …. Former Savannah Police officer Ernest Ferguson, who shot and killed Saudi Lee in Savannah last June,...
allongeorgia.com
Deputy Involved Shooting on Bird Road in Statesboro, Suspect Deceased
The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Statesboro, GA. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Saturday, January 7, 2023. One man was shot and killed. No deputies were injured in this incident. Preliminary information indicates that on Saturday, January...
Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, January 7 through Friday, January 13. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
wtoc.com
Savannah businesses prepare for CFP national championship
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Even though the Bulldogs are playing more than 2,000 miles away. Some restaurants and bars right here in Savannah are offering extended hours and some deals for fans to watch the national championship. Game time Monday is high stakes for both the Bulldogs and Savannah restaurants.
WSAV-TV
Port Royal shooting suspect turns herself in, another still at large
One suspect has surrendered to the authorities in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in Port Royal, while a second suspect remains at large. Port Royal shooting suspect turns herself in, another …. One suspect has surrendered to the authorities in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in...
WJCL
Local group helping community file taxes for free
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The new year means tax season is upon us, and one local organization is doing it for free. “We have volunteers who we train to make sure they're ready to prepare taxes when the tax season comes and we're here today for our comprehensive training,” Debra Simmons, director of the Neighborhood Improvement Association, told WJCL.
WJCL
It's official! Dave & Buster's wants to come to Pooler's Tanger Outlets
POOLER, Ga. — Soon, you might be able to eat, drink, play and watch sports at Dave & Buster's in Pooler. The full-service restaurant and video arcade giant is petitioning the city to open up at Tanger Outlets. According to Pooler City Councilwoman Karen Williams, there are plans to...
live5news.com
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
Comments / 0