Savannah, GA

WSAV-TV

Georgia 2023 legislative session set to kick off Monday

State lawmakers will gather under the gold dome in Atlanta to kick off the 2023 legislative session.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV-TV

BG 1223 A BLOCK

Savannah is now part of Starbucks' exclusive mug series.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Murdaugh associate Curtis Eddie Smith on witness list for murder trial

Smith alleged helped Murdaugh steal millions in settlements from his clients.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Barraco’s Bakery opens in McIntosh County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in McIntosh County and you’re looking for a sweet treat, you’re in luck! Barraco’s Bakery just opened this week in Townsend. The woman-owned and operated business is bringing a unique flavor to the area – something the owner says is a taste of home.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner talks plans for 7th term

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County Sheriff PJ tanner was officially sworn in for a seventh term in office and he is already working on initiatives to make the community safer. Tanner has worked for the sheriff’s office for four decades. Three of those overseeing all the deputies in the area. He admits a […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV-TV

GBI releases new sketch to identify body of woman found in Riceboro

Police are asking for help identifying a woman's body who was found dismembered in Riceboro in early December.
RICEBORO, GA
WJCL

UPDATE: GBI identifies man killed during confrontation with Bulloch Co. deputies

STATESBORO, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the man who was shot and killed Saturday during a confrontation with Bulloch County deputies. "Preliminary information indicates that on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at approximately 3:15 p.m., two deputies responded to a 911 call which indicated that a male resident, later identified as Jules Robert Lee, age 32, assaulted his father in a mobile home park located at 118 Bird Road, Lot #9 in Statesboro, Bulloch County, GA. Upon arrival, deputies observed the father, who is disabled, with visible injuries. Deputies attempted to take Lee into custody, at which time he resisted, and a fight happened outside the home. During the fight, deputies deployed their tasers, which was ineffective. Lee pulled a firearm and fired his weapon at the deputies. Both deputies fired shots, hitting him. Lee was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Both deputies were uninjured. Lee’s father was treated by EMS at the scene for minor injuries. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on Lee. The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review."
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Deputy Involved Shooting on Bird Road in Statesboro, Suspect Deceased

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Statesboro, GA. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Saturday, January 7, 2023. One man was shot and killed. No deputies were injured in this incident. Preliminary information indicates that on Saturday, January...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, January 7 through Friday, January 13. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Savannah businesses prepare for CFP national championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Even though the Bulldogs are playing more than 2,000 miles away. Some restaurants and bars right here in Savannah are offering extended hours and some deals for fans to watch the national championship. Game time Monday is high stakes for both the Bulldogs and Savannah restaurants.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Local group helping community file taxes for free

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The new year means tax season is upon us, and one local organization is doing it for free. “We have volunteers who we train to make sure they're ready to prepare taxes when the tax season comes and we're here today for our comprehensive training,” Debra Simmons, director of the Neighborhood Improvement Association, told WJCL.
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
LEXINGTON, SC

