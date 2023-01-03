Read full article on original website
Ruby J Sullivan, 80 of Aberdeen, Mississippi
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Ruby J Sullivan, 80 of Aberdeen, MS passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Care Center of Aberdeen. She was born Monday, June 15, 1942 in Webster County, Mississippi.
Roma Elaine Thornton, 79 of Mize, Mississippi
Roma Elaine Thornton, 79 of Mize, MS passed away from this life Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Boswell Center in Magee, MS. She was born Wednesday, June 16, 1943 in Mize, Mississippi.
Distance Earner: Mississippi College Master’s Candidate Drives 700 Miles to Receive Advanced Degree
At midnight on Dec. 15, 2022, Ashlea Buntin and her husband piled into the family van with their five children in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to begin an 11-hour trip to the Mississippi College campus.
