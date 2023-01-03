Legislation addressing flooding to be reintroduced next year

Four pieces of legislation that did not pass the full Senate this session are expected to be reintroduced next legislative session.

The bills, addressing flooding, were developed following a hearing in Wellsboro in 2021 of the House Majority Policy Committee.

House Bill 2404 would allow local government organizations and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to apply for a permit. The permit would allow for continued maintenance of streams within their jurisdiction for at least 10 years.

House Bill 2405 would create a program that allows counties to address hazards within streams by allowing for emergency maintenance permits in consultation with their county conservation district.

House Bill 2406 would create a permit for maintenance projects that mitigate flood-related hazards of less than 250 linear feet. Local county conservation districts would review and issue permits.

House Bill 2407 would clarify that the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has no authority regarding permitting or enforcement of stream clearing or maintenance activities. The Department of Environmental Protection and the county conservation districts, as appropriate, will have this authority.

State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-Bradford), Environmental Resources and Energy Committee chairman, plans to introduce additional legislation during the 2023-2024 session.

Yaw and state Rep. Clint Owlett (R-Bradford) recently met in Tioga County to discuss flooding.

