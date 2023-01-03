ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Rhoads Industries receives $400,000 state grant

By Melina Druga
Pennsylvania Business Report
3 days ago
 3 days ago
The Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing Training-to-Career (MTTC) program recently awarded Rhoads Industries a $400,000 grant to increase career awareness in manufacturing.

Rhoads Industries will apply the funding to its regional workforce development program in southeastern Pennsylvania. The program will address pipelines and critical trade skills needed to assist the U.S. Navy with labor force recruitment, development, and retention.

The program is in partnership with the U.S. Navy Shipbuilding Industrial Task Force and the Project Executive Office of the Columbia Class Submarine program.

“Rhoads Industries is thrilled to continue advancing and supporting the Navy’s mission of developing workforce growth in our Philadelphia facility,” said Trish Conti, Rhoads Industries manager of workforce development. “The extension of this program will greatly assist Rhoads and other critical suppliers in the region by accelerating significant trainings, establishing pipelines, and creating a mechanism for ramping up the critical manufacturing infrastructure needed for Naval targeted growth.”

Founded in October 2017, the Manufacturing PA initiative, through the MTTC program, has funded 87 projects and invested more than $18.4 million.

The MTTC program works with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing skills entry-level applicants need while seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth and those with barriers to career opportunities, and or advance capacity.

