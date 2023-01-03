ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 2

Related
Kat Kountry 105

[WATCH] Scary Moment Semi Truck Jackknifes on Minnesota Highway

Snowy and icy conditions have been widespread across Minnesota and a traffic camera just caught the scary moment a semi-truck jackknifed on a busy highway recently. If you've lived in Minnesota for any length of time, you're used to dealing with ice and snow on our roads and highways, right? Heck, here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, Old Man Winter can send us snowflakes pretty much anytime from October through May.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Driver killed in crash with train in St. Louis County

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are investigating a fatal collision on Thursday between a pickup and a Canadian National train northwest of Hermantown. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the truck didn’t stop for the stop sign at the rail crossing and was struck broadside by...
HERMANTOWN, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Man Sentenced For Shooting Bear in His Backyard

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has sentenced a central Minnesota man accused of killing a 500-pound black bear in his backyard to probation and temporarily stripped him of his hunting privileges. Morrison County District Judge Leonard Weiler sentenced Michael Theilen, 42, on Wednesday after Thielen pleaded guilty to taking...
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Fatal car-pedestrian crash in Wright County

Wright County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after being hit by a truck on Highway 24 near St. Cloud. The State Patrols says the victim’s car had slid into a ditch around 7 p.m. on January 3. He was outside of the vehicle and...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Is Driving In A Funeral Procession Legal in Minnesota?

SHOULD WE REALLY BE STOPPING FOR A FUNERAL PROCESSION?. I've always wondered...are funeral procession procedures an actual "REAL" thing that all states do, or is it a made-up rule that we all abide by out of respect for our dearly departed? Are there written guidelines in our Minnesota Driver's Manual regarding funeral processions? Here is what I found.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?

Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Man dies after crash during police chase in St. Cloud

(St. Cloud, MN) - A man is dead over a week after a crash in St. Cloud. He was taken to the hospital on December 12th after a three-vehicle collision caused by a driver fleeing police. Twenty-eight-year-old Samuel Butler is now charged with vehicular homicide. He faces five other felony charges.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man charged with aiding and abetting murder in Alex Becker shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 20-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to the death of Alex Becker, who was killed late at night in St. Paul while walking home from work.Arteze Kinerd was charged in Ramsey County for aiding and abetting second-degree homicide. He made his first court appearance on Thursday morning and his bail was set at $2 million.Becker, 22, was shot and killed on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West on Dec. 27. He had punched out at his workplace - a plumbing supply warehouse - at 11:15 p.m. and was walking home because of the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Man Arrested in Fentanyl Raid

(KNSI) — A 34-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged in Anoka County with five felony drug counts relating to recent drug seizures in several cities in Minnesota. According to the criminal complaint, in August, investigators found an SUV known to be associated with Thomas Gentry Junior stop on the road in St. Cloud near another vehicle. That vehicle was followed to Onamia, where police conducted a traffic stop and allegedly found a “large quantity” of counterfeit M Box 30 pills. The person admitted the drugs were laced with fentanyl and that the pills were purchased from Gentry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KARE 11

St. Paul drunk driving crash - 25 years later

ST PAUL, Minn. — "He had a great smile, he was funny, he was good at sports," said crash survivor, Roy Adams Jr. "It's a whole new year, and everything starts over, but not for Kevin." Adams Jr. spoke at a tree stump outside a home on Upper Afton...
SAINT PAUL, MN
MIX 94.9

Minnesota Man And Woman Mowed Down And Killed By SUV In Las Vegas

If you've ever been to Las Vegas and frequented the Fremont Street area, you know how congested it can get. Crossing the street there can be downright dangerous. According to KFGO Radio, a 44 year old Minnesota man and a 51 year old woman from New Mexico were attempting to cross the street near the Fremont Street Experience Casino Mall when they were struck by an SUV at about 7:40 PM the Wednesday before New Years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy