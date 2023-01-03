Read full article on original website
Related
northernnewsnow.com
Authorities release name of the victim in truck vs. train crash
DULUTH, MN-- The St. Louis County Sheriffs office has released the identity of the man killed in a truck vs. train crash Thursday morning. According to the authorities 56 year old Michael G. Froberg from Culver died when the pickup truck he was driving collided with a train. The crash...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota man admits killing 500-pound bear out of season in his backyard
A central Minnesota man who shot and killed a trophy-sized bear out of season behind his home has been sentenced to probation and stripped of his hunting privileges for three years in the state and throughout much of the country. Michael J. Thielen, 42, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Morrison County...
[WATCH] Scary Moment Semi Truck Jackknifes on Minnesota Highway
Snowy and icy conditions have been widespread across Minnesota and a traffic camera just caught the scary moment a semi-truck jackknifed on a busy highway recently. If you've lived in Minnesota for any length of time, you're used to dealing with ice and snow on our roads and highways, right? Heck, here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, Old Man Winter can send us snowflakes pretty much anytime from October through May.
kfgo.com
Driver killed in crash with train in St. Louis County
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are investigating a fatal collision on Thursday between a pickup and a Canadian National train northwest of Hermantown. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the truck didn’t stop for the stop sign at the rail crossing and was struck broadside by...
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Shooting Bear in His Backyard
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has sentenced a central Minnesota man accused of killing a 500-pound black bear in his backyard to probation and temporarily stripped him of his hunting privileges. Morrison County District Judge Leonard Weiler sentenced Michael Theilen, 42, on Wednesday after Thielen pleaded guilty to taking...
Illegal in Minnesota, But Most of Us Did This as Kids
When you are a kid, you may do some dumb things. Things that as an adult, you wouldn't consider doing, or it just seems kind of stupid. One of those things might be putting a coin, usually a penny, on a train track. Growing up, there was a train track...
valleynewslive.com
Fatal car-pedestrian crash in Wright County
Wright County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after being hit by a truck on Highway 24 near St. Cloud. The State Patrols says the victim’s car had slid into a ditch around 7 p.m. on January 3. He was outside of the vehicle and...
KIMT
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Minnesota using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Is Driving In A Funeral Procession Legal in Minnesota?
SHOULD WE REALLY BE STOPPING FOR A FUNERAL PROCESSION?. I've always wondered...are funeral procession procedures an actual "REAL" thing that all states do, or is it a made-up rule that we all abide by out of respect for our dearly departed? Are there written guidelines in our Minnesota Driver's Manual regarding funeral processions? Here is what I found.
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?
Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Vehicle In Minnesota?
The Northland enjoyed a fresh batch of snow this week, well some people enjoyed it anyway. Now as the cleanup continues across the region, we know there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to snow removal. For example, not only is it a best practice to avoid pushing...
1 killed in Wright County crash; driving conditions remain slick for much of the state
MINNESOTA, USA — Officials say a man died Tuesday evening after a truck struck a vehicle in a ditch along Highway 24 in Clearwater Township, just south of St. Cloud. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the road conditions were snowy and icy after a dangerous winter storm created difficult driving conditions for much of the state.
willmarradio.com
Man dies after crash during police chase in St. Cloud
(St. Cloud, MN) - A man is dead over a week after a crash in St. Cloud. He was taken to the hospital on December 12th after a three-vehicle collision caused by a driver fleeing police. Twenty-eight-year-old Samuel Butler is now charged with vehicular homicide. He faces five other felony charges.
Man charged with aiding and abetting murder in Alex Becker shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 20-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to the death of Alex Becker, who was killed late at night in St. Paul while walking home from work.Arteze Kinerd was charged in Ramsey County for aiding and abetting second-degree homicide. He made his first court appearance on Thursday morning and his bail was set at $2 million.Becker, 22, was shot and killed on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West on Dec. 27. He had punched out at his workplace - a plumbing supply warehouse - at 11:15 p.m. and was walking home because of the...
Frightful Number of Missing People in Minnesota, Iowa & South Dakota
Just one would be too many but the figures are heartwrenching. Each year there are approximately 600,000 people that go missing. With no target age from juveniles to seniors the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) is hard at work assisting law enforcement with technology, forensic services, and investigative support.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Man Arrested in Fentanyl Raid
(KNSI) — A 34-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged in Anoka County with five felony drug counts relating to recent drug seizures in several cities in Minnesota. According to the criminal complaint, in August, investigators found an SUV known to be associated with Thomas Gentry Junior stop on the road in St. Cloud near another vehicle. That vehicle was followed to Onamia, where police conducted a traffic stop and allegedly found a “large quantity” of counterfeit M Box 30 pills. The person admitted the drugs were laced with fentanyl and that the pills were purchased from Gentry.
St. Paul drunk driving crash - 25 years later
ST PAUL, Minn. — "He had a great smile, he was funny, he was good at sports," said crash survivor, Roy Adams Jr. "It's a whole new year, and everything starts over, but not for Kevin." Adams Jr. spoke at a tree stump outside a home on Upper Afton...
See How A Minnesota Angler Retrieved A Wallet That Fell Through Ice Hole
There are some things you might have anxiety about when ice fishing on a Minnesota lake. Thin ice, ice ridges, blizzards, flooding permanent houses, and more. One of the things at the top of the list is dropping something valuable down the ice hole. I've heard stories about keys falling...
Easy Trick to Help Minnesotans Remove Ice From Their Windshield in Seconds
A wintry mix of rain and snow fell across southeast Minnesota overnight and more nasty weather is expected throughout the day on Tuesday. Driving is going to continue to be difficult. Please check the road conditions on our app before heading out and allow yourself extra time to reach your destination safely.
Minnesota Man And Woman Mowed Down And Killed By SUV In Las Vegas
If you've ever been to Las Vegas and frequented the Fremont Street area, you know how congested it can get. Crossing the street there can be downright dangerous. According to KFGO Radio, a 44 year old Minnesota man and a 51 year old woman from New Mexico were attempting to cross the street near the Fremont Street Experience Casino Mall when they were struck by an SUV at about 7:40 PM the Wednesday before New Years.
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 2