Terex Utilities has promoted Nick Cammisa to senior director of services. Cammisa has 33 years of experience in the utilities and construction equipment industry and nearly 20 years with Terex Utilities. “Nick brings well-rounded experience to his role as senior director of services from branch management, sales, and strategic account management, and is positioned to lead this department in continued growth,” said Simon Croker, interim vice president and general manager.

1 DAY AGO