Read full article on original website
Related
accessinternational.media
Senior promotion at Terex Utilities
Terex Utilities has promoted Nick Cammisa to senior director of services. Cammisa has 33 years of experience in the utilities and construction equipment industry and nearly 20 years with Terex Utilities. “Nick brings well-rounded experience to his role as senior director of services from branch management, sales, and strategic account management, and is positioned to lead this department in continued growth,” said Simon Croker, interim vice president and general manager.
accessinternational.media
AFI makes key management changes
UK-based powered access specialist AFI Group, which provides rental services from 20 locations in the UK and six in the Middle East, has announced two key promotions to its leadership team. Former Senior Business Development Manager Ben Hammill becomes Divisional Director for Infrastructure and Major Projects, and Oliver Warburton moves...
Comments / 0