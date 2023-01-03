ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Planning now can make tax season less stressful this year

By Oregon Dept. of Revenue
The Curry Coastal Pilot
The Curry Coastal Pilot
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BH921_0k1yBFdP00

Does the thought of filing your taxes make you break out in a cold sweat? Do you dread tax season every year? Taking a few easy steps in the next few weeks can make preparing your 2022 tax return easier in 2023—and it could just lower your heart rate in the process.

“Most people don’t think about their taxes until it’s time to fill out their returns,” said Revenue’s Megan Denison. “But doing a few simple things in the weeks before tax season can make filling out your return and filing on time less stressful.”

Those things include following the suggestions below, Denison said.

View your account information online

Taxpayers can make sure their information is current at Revenue Online , a secure web service that provides access to your tax account at any time.

Gather and organize your tax records

Organized tax records make preparing a complete and accurate tax return easier and avoid errors. Wait to file until you have your tax records including:

Forms W-2 from your employer(s)Forms 1099 from banks, issuing agencies and other payers including unemployment compensation, interest, dividends, stock transactions, distributions from a pension, annuity, retirement plan, or other non-employee compensationForm 1099-K, 1099-MISC, 1099-NEC, W-2 or other income statement if you worked in the gig economyYear-end receipts or statements from charitable contributions, day care providers, mortgage companies, or property taxes

Use a bank account to speed tax refunds with direct deposit

File electronically, choose direct deposit and you will get a refund faster. Information is available at this IRS Web site .

Choose a reputable tax return preparer

Taxpayers should choose a tax return preparer wisely. This is important because taxpayers are responsible for all the information on their return, no matter who prepares it for them. The Oregon Board of Tax Practitioners offers a Licensee Lookup web site . The IRS has a web site with information.

To get tax forms, check the status of your refund, or make tax payments, visit www.oregon.gov/dor or email questions.dor@oregon.gov . You also can call 800-356-4222 toll-free from an Oregon prefix (English or Spanish) or 503-378-4988 in Salem and outside Oregon. For TTY (hearing- or speech-impaired), we accept all relay calls.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

6 tax changes to know before filing your 2022 IRS return

This article was expert reviewed by Lisa Niser, EA, an enrolled agent and tax advisor. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
Washington Examiner

Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'

While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
iheart.com

Tax experts and even the IRS are warning you to not jump the gun!

The IRS is warning you to NOT file your 2022 return too early. Tax Attorney and CPA Mark Klecka agrees. "You can't file electronically with the IRS --- or they don't usually open -- until the end of January." Add to that the wide variety of official documents some tax payers should include. "If you have Reporting Information coming to you in the form of K-1 forms, you will not receive them until mid-March - or even later!"
CBS Boston

Don't bank on getting your tax refund quickly, IRS cautions

The IRS is cautioning U.S. taxpayers not to bank on getting their refunds by any specific date when they file their returns in early 2023. The tax agency recently said some returns may need extra time to review, and thus could take longer to process. The alert comes as millions of taxpayers are still waiting for their returns to be processed from prior filing seasons, with an already massive backlog at the IRS growing even larger in the past year, according to a government watchdog agency. The note of caution comes as taxpayers will soon begin filing their 2022 tax returns, with...
CBS News

Americans could get a tax refund shock next year

Millions of U.S. taxpayers could receive a tax refund shock when they file their 2022 returns due to the expiration of many pandemic benefits that lawmakers had designed to help Americans weather the crisis. That means families may see smaller refunds when they file their taxes in early 2023 for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Blogging Big Blue

Tax Refund 2023: Why you may receive a smaller amount compared to last year?

A tax refund is a significant silver lining of enduring winter, but if you’re anticipating a large refund in 2023, you should expect to receive less than in past years. Experts and even the IRS warned that tax refund sticker shock may occur early next year for 2022 returns due to the expiration of pandemic benefits that bloated refund checks in 2021.
Business Insider

Standard deduction: 2022 and 2023 amounts, how to claim on IRS tax return

This article was expert reviewed by Lisa Niser, EA, an enrolled agent and tax advisor. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
Fox Business

Trump tax returns: Five notable facts

Federal income tax returns filed by former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump show a few surprises including in as well as cryptocurrency views, a refund status in the millions and their position on cryptos.
Panhandle Post

IRS hikes rates again for business mileage

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service this week issued the 2023 optional standard mileage rates used to calculate the deductible costs of operating an automobile for business, charitable, medical or moving purposes. Beginning on January 1, 2023, the standard mileage rates for the use of a car (also vans,...
WASHINGTON STATE
GOBankingRates

Can You Deduct Tax Preparation Fees?

As the 2022 tax filing season gets underway, there are some looming questions about tax laws and returns on the horizon. See: 30 Ways To Make Tax Season Less ScaryFind: 6 Types of Retirement Income...
Florida Today

Business Q&A: Can I convert my required minimum distribution to a Roth IRA?

Q. I turn 70 in February so I have to start taking money from my IRA. My other income sources pay the bills, so I don’t really need the required amount. It seems to me the best place to put that would be a Roth IRA because that’s a tax-free account. Is there anywhere better to put those funds? Thanks. – Phil in Cocoa Beach.
The Curry Coastal Pilot

The Curry Coastal Pilot

Curry County, OR
373
Followers
821
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The Curry Coastal Pilot is a general interest newspaper serving the Brookings-Harbor and Curry County areas at the southwestern corner of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.currypilot.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy