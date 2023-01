In 1925, Edward Leon and Lauretta Goodall-Guenveur, graduates of the Avery Normal Institute – the first accredited secondary school for African Americans in Charleston, South Carolina, purchased 57 Coming Street, located two blocks from the College of Charleston’s Randolph Hall. The house, which had originally been built in 1772 and then reconstructed using the original home’s timbers in 1884, served as the base for the independent plumbing business the Guenveurs founded and the home for their five children: Florence Louise (Louise), Helen, Anna Mae, Edward Leon Jr. and Loretta Ruth.

