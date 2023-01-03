Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
Here Is Some True Outlaw Racing
This isn’t like those fake outlaw racing TV shows…. One of our favorite YouTube channels, 1320video, recently dropped an almost hour-long video showcasing racing at Brown County Dragway, what they call “the sketchiest track in the US.” There are some great reasons why this track is risky to race on, but all of those in a way just makes it that much more exciting. You get to see a lot of crashes, close calls, and even fistfights, making for an authentic outlawing racing experience.
racer.com
NHRA announces 9-race Hot Rod Heritage schedule
NHRA announced today the nine-race schedule for the 2023 NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Racing Series, which will feature a pair of Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum Hot Rod Reunions. The series will again feature exciting racing action from the nitro-burning Nostalgia Top Fuel dragsters and Nostalgia Funny Cars, which continue...
Top Speed
10 Best Yamaha Motorcycles Currently On Sale
Yamaha kicks into gear with a very impressive lineup for 2023 that challenges the competition on all fronts. Not content to settle for status-quo, Yamaha ambitiously offers many innovative upgrades in this model year across all its subtypes: from cruisers to touring models to whiplash-inducing sport bikes and hyper nakeds, as well as options suited for the trail. Offering upgrades ranging from improved transmissions, and compact, lighter frames, to high-tech suspension and specially tuned engines to offer exceptional performance on and off the track, Yamaha steps up the game. So, whether you're looking for something to take out on the weekends, to take across the country, or get to your 9 to 5, there's sure to be something that piques your interest.
MotorTrend Magazine
Getting To Know Five-Time NHRA Pro Stock Champion Erica Enders
Is Erica Enders the best driver in the history of NHRA Pro Stock racing? You can decide for yourself, but there is mounting evidence to support her case. Before his untimely death in 2017, drag racing legend Bob Glidden publicly stated that Erica Enders was the best driver in the history of the Pro Stock class. Glidden was a 10-time world champion and an 85-time national event winner who wasn't the least bit hesitant to freely offer an opinion. Glidden certainly knew a thing or two about Pro Stock, but was he correct? Is Erica indeed the best driver the Pro Stock class has ever seen?
Top Speed
Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650
When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
NBC Sports
Dakar Rally 2023, Stage 7: Americans excel in T3 special while riders are sidelined from dirt
With the special canceled for the bikes, American riders mostly were on the sidelines, but U.S. drivers still had a strong performance in Stage 7 of the 2023 Dakar Rally. American Mitch Guthrie won in the T3 light prototype class, and Red Bull Off-Road Junior teammates Seth Quintero (fourth in the stage) and Austin “A.J.” Jones (sixth) cut into overall leader Guillaume de Mevius’ lead.
RideApart
Dakar 2023: Luciano Benavides Wins Stage 6, Next 2 Stages To Be Marathon
As sometimes happens, Stage Six of the 2023 Dakar Rally underwent a slight revision from the original plan. Weather. after all, is not in the organizers’ control—so, in this case, the number of kilometers to complete the stage dropped down to 357 for the day. Bikes and other competitors had plenty of sand and dunes to contend with, so it would be a mistake to think it was in any way easy. (How you dune?)
Pinkbike.com
Chris Akrigg Parts Ways with GT
Chris Akrigg has announced on social media that he is leaving GT after three years. Chris joined GT at the start of 2020 after being with Mongoose for 12 years. As part of his announcement Chris also mentioned he is leaving Cycling Sports Group who he has worked with for 15 years.
racer.com
Guthrie takes another stage win on Dakar Stage 7
While Stage 7 of the Dakar Rally was cancelled for bikes and quads, there was no break for the competitors on four wheels as cars, trucks and side-by-sides departed Riyadh for Al Duwadimi on Saturday. Adding to the challenge of the 333km/207-mile route was time-limited assistance at the finish line before the convoy proceeded to a marathon bivouac.
RideApart
Wheels Through Time Receives Super-Rare Harley Peashooter Engine
The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) introduced 21-inch (350cc) racing in 1925. The small-capacity category quickly gained traction, with Indian and Excelsior fighting for board and dirt track supremacy. It’s safe to say that Harley-Davidson immediately felt left out, joining the new class just one year later, in 1926, with its iconic “Peashooter” racer.
speedonthewater.com
Featured Boat: 2021 MTI 390X Catamaran
Offered by Performance Boat Center at its Hollywood, Fla., location, this 2021 MTI 390X catamaran is powered by two Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines with 100 operating hours. According the listing, the engine warranties are good until June 1, 2024, and also can be extended. Electronics in the eight-seat, carbon-fiber...
