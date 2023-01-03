ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150

The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
Jalopnik

The U.S. Is Making the Same Mistakes With EVs That It Made With Gas-Powered Cars

The auto industry is in the middle of a big shift to EVs, so now would be a good time for it to hunch down, hands on knees, and catch its breath. Or if the auto industry won’t, then we, the buyers, should because U.S. automakers may be rushing us down the wrong way with bigger, faster but not better EVs.
The Associated Press

Toyota Boshoku to Exhibit at CES 2023

KARIYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Toyota Boshoku Corporation will exhibit at CES 2023 to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA from January 5th (Thursday) to January 8th (Sunday), 2023. We have created new values as the “Interior Space Creator” by providing comfort, fun and convenience solutions based on the premise of safety and the environment. At the CES, we will feature vehicle interior space solutions for the MaaS market mated for autonomous technology in the future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221226005063/en/
LAS VEGAS, NV
MotorTrend Magazine

All-New 2023 Honda Accord: Prices Barely Budge, Hybrid Fuel Economy Goes Up

In redesigning the Accord—easily the best midsize sedan you can buy—for the 2023 model year, Honda chose a bold path: It's hoping hybrids account for half of all sales. To juice the numbers, the hybrid powertrain is now simply part of the regular lineup rather than a separate variant, meaning the 2023 Honda Accord's two least-expensive trims use a carryover turbo I-4 gas engine and CVT automatic while the rest (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring) are hybrid-only, using an updated gas-electric combo good for 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. The price for all this newness? Not much—at least, not much more than last year's equivalent Accords, while fuel economy rises across the board.
torquenews.com

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD Review

Toyota’s 2022 Corolla Cross offers small crossover shoppers an interesting alternative to the Honda HR-V. One vehicle we have been patiently waiting to test was Toyota’s all-new 2022 Corolla Cross SUV. This smaller-than-compact five-passenger crossover SYV is aimed at the market just under the hugely popular, industry-leading RAV4. Based on our time with the Corolla Cross, we feel that it does an admiral job of filling that role.
Motorious

Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful

Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
Top Speed

Harley-Davidson X350 Confirmed For America, Alongside Two New Models!

Harley-Davidson has turned 120 years old in 2023, and a feat like this deserves a celebration. Doing exactly that, the American giant is all set to introduce its 2023 lineup on Jan. 18, which will comprise new motorcycles and a few special anniversary editions. Understandably, the MoCo is tight-lipped about everything, but its VIN filings, sourced by Motorcycle.com, have now revealed three new motorcycles, including the much-anticipated Harley-Davidson X350 roadster.
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Guy Ride a 52-Hour Sleeper Train Across the United States

Watch This Guy Ride a 52-Hour Sleeper Train Across the United States. Traveling has never been easier thanks to technological advancement. There are several ways to get around these days, but, as Sheldon Cooper always puts it, train journeys are the best. Why? It is environmentally friendly, and there are no delays! But what if I told you that, aside from these benefits, you’d also be able to travel throughout the United States with amazing views? This is what Amtrak’s California Zephyr is all about!
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy