Read full article on original website
Related
Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now
U.S. News & World Report ranks the 2023 Toyota Camry third in its class, below the 2023 Kia K5 and 2023 Honda Accord. Here's how they stack up with each other. The post Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Never-Used 550-HP Ford Mustang GT500 Crate Motor Needs a Good Home
Bring a TrailerThe 5.4 liter V8 makes its power with help from four camshafts and an Eaton supercharger.
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150
The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
Only 1 SUV Is Declared the Best Subcompact SUV by Car and Driver
This Mazda SUV is declared the best subcompact SUV by Car and Driver. Find out why it's ranked higher than competitors here. The post Only 1 SUV Is Declared the Best Subcompact SUV by Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Are the 2022 Toyota RAV4 and 2023 Toyota RAV4 Different?
Is the 2023 Toyota RAV4 better than the 2022 Toyota RAV4 model? Let's see what's new for the 2023 Toyota RAV4 and if it's worth it. The post How Are the 2022 Toyota RAV4 and 2023 Toyota RAV4 Different? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the 2015 Toyota RAV4 a Good Used SUV for 2023?
Toyota SUVs can stand the test of time. Is the 2015 Toyota RAV4 a good used SUV for 2023? The post Is the 2015 Toyota RAV4 a Good Used SUV for 2023? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here Is Every 2023 Ford Ranger Optional Package
Find out what optional packages are available for the 2023 Ford Ranger midsize truck. The post Here Is Every 2023 Ford Ranger Optional Package appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Verge opens US pre-orders for its hubless electric motorcycle with 25 minute charging
The Verge TS is one of the most revolutionary new electric motorcycles hitting the market, thanks to a wild design for the drivetrain. It was previously only available in Europe but has now opened reservations in the US after showing off an updated model known as the TS Ultra at CES 2023.
This first-of-its-kind 'drive and fly' eVTOL is the size of an SUV
The first fully-functional prototype of the ASKA A5 electric drive and fly Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) vehicle was introduced at CES 2023, according to a press release by the firm published on Wednesday. Traveling 250 miles on a single charge. ASKA A5 is the size of an SUV and...
Jalopnik
The U.S. Is Making the Same Mistakes With EVs That It Made With Gas-Powered Cars
The auto industry is in the middle of a big shift to EVs, so now would be a good time for it to hunch down, hands on knees, and catch its breath. Or if the auto industry won’t, then we, the buyers, should because U.S. automakers may be rushing us down the wrong way with bigger, faster but not better EVs.
Toyota Boshoku to Exhibit at CES 2023
KARIYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Toyota Boshoku Corporation will exhibit at CES 2023 to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA from January 5th (Thursday) to January 8th (Sunday), 2023. We have created new values as the “Interior Space Creator” by providing comfort, fun and convenience solutions based on the premise of safety and the environment. At the CES, we will feature vehicle interior space solutions for the MaaS market mated for autonomous technology in the future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221226005063/en/
MotorTrend Magazine
All-New 2023 Honda Accord: Prices Barely Budge, Hybrid Fuel Economy Goes Up
In redesigning the Accord—easily the best midsize sedan you can buy—for the 2023 model year, Honda chose a bold path: It's hoping hybrids account for half of all sales. To juice the numbers, the hybrid powertrain is now simply part of the regular lineup rather than a separate variant, meaning the 2023 Honda Accord's two least-expensive trims use a carryover turbo I-4 gas engine and CVT automatic while the rest (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring) are hybrid-only, using an updated gas-electric combo good for 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. The price for all this newness? Not much—at least, not much more than last year's equivalent Accords, while fuel economy rises across the board.
torquenews.com
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD Review
Toyota’s 2022 Corolla Cross offers small crossover shoppers an interesting alternative to the Honda HR-V. One vehicle we have been patiently waiting to test was Toyota’s all-new 2022 Corolla Cross SUV. This smaller-than-compact five-passenger crossover SYV is aimed at the market just under the hugely popular, industry-leading RAV4. Based on our time with the Corolla Cross, we feel that it does an admiral job of filling that role.
Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful
Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson X350 Confirmed For America, Alongside Two New Models!
Harley-Davidson has turned 120 years old in 2023, and a feat like this deserves a celebration. Doing exactly that, the American giant is all set to introduce its 2023 lineup on Jan. 18, which will comprise new motorcycles and a few special anniversary editions. Understandably, the MoCo is tight-lipped about everything, but its VIN filings, sourced by Motorcycle.com, have now revealed three new motorcycles, including the much-anticipated Harley-Davidson X350 roadster.
3 Reasons to Pick the 2017 Nissan Maxima (And 2 to Skip the Midsize Sedan)
When searching for a used car, the 2017 Nissan Maxima is sure to pop up on your radar. The post 3 Reasons to Pick the 2017 Nissan Maxima (And 2 to Skip the Midsize Sedan) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1 Toyota Hybrid SUV Gets No Love From U.S. News
Toyota makes some of the best hybrid SUVs in the game. This Toyota hybrid SUV isn't getting as much love as its siblings. The post 1 Toyota Hybrid SUV Gets No Love From U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Engine Shares a Name With the Deadly Apache Helicopter, and Its a V8
The Apache helicopter shares a name with the Dodge 392 Hemi V8. The Apache is aptly named, too; the 392 is the biggest naturally aspirated V8 in Dodge's lineup. The post This Engine Shares a Name With the Deadly Apache Helicopter, and Its a V8 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Guy Ride a 52-Hour Sleeper Train Across the United States
Watch This Guy Ride a 52-Hour Sleeper Train Across the United States. Traveling has never been easier thanks to technological advancement. There are several ways to get around these days, but, as Sheldon Cooper always puts it, train journeys are the best. Why? It is environmentally friendly, and there are no delays! But what if I told you that, aside from these benefits, you’d also be able to travel throughout the United States with amazing views? This is what Amtrak’s California Zephyr is all about!
The Ford Ranger Is Losing the Mid-Size Truck Wars
The Ford Ranger is the Blue Oval's mid-size truck. Its sales numbers tell a confusing tale. The post The Ford Ranger Is Losing the Mid-Size Truck Wars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0